Xi Hosts ‘Axis of Upheaval’ Meeting in Beijing as Trump Left Out

China’s President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing on Tuesday, marking the first meeting of the three since the Ukraine war began. The gathering underscored solidarity among nations sidelined by the West over their roles in the conflict in Europe.

Xi welcomed Putin at the Great Hall of the People before continuing talks at his personal residence, calling him his “old friend.” Hours later, Kim arrived in Beijing by armored train. The three leaders are expected to appear together at Wednesday’s massive Victory Day parade, commemorating 80 years since Japan’s defeat in World War Two.

The event allows Xi to present his vision for a new global order, contrasting sharply with U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies that have tested Western alliances.

Military and Energy Partnerships

Observers are watching closely for signals of closer defense cooperation following Russia and North Korea’s military pact last year and a similar security arrangement between Beijing and Pyongyang. Such moves could reshape power dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Russia’s Gazprom and China’s CNPC signed a deal during the summit to expand gas supplies, including an agreement for a pipeline capable of delivering energy for three decades. Kim may also meet with Putin, Russian media reported.

At a separate summit with leaders from non-Western nations, Xi took aim at the United States, warning against “hegemonism and power politics.” Trump’s officials criticized the meeting, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling China and India “bad actors” for buying Russian oil.

Putin reinforced his message at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, where he argued NATO’s expansion threatens global stability.

Kim’s Role in the Ukraine War

North Korea has sent thousands of troops to aid Russia, according to South Korean intelligence, with at least 600 killed in combat in the Kursk region. Kim previously hosted Putin in Pyongyang, the first summit of its kind in decades, signaling his intent to reduce reliance on Beijing.

Kim’s presence in Beijing offers him a rare chance to participate in a major diplomatic event, projecting implicit support for his nuclear arsenal while expanding his international ties.

The Victory Day parade has been meticulously planned, with downtown Beijing locked down for weeks under tight security. Authorities are preparing to release more than 80,000 doves and balloons alongside a showcase of advanced military hardware before a crowd of 50,000.

Author’s Opinion The sight of Xi, Putin, and Kim together in Beijing is less about nostalgia for World War Two and more about broadcasting a new axis of power. The parade, doves, and fanfare are designed for optics, but the real message lies in the growing willingness of Russia, China, and North Korea to openly coordinate. That prospect alone—military cooperation among three nuclear states—should unsettle Western capitals far more than the pageantry on display in Tiananmen Square.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

