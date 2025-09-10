Viking Psychiatry Named Best Mental Health Clinic in Northeast Indiana 2025

Viking Psychiatry Expands Mental Health Innovation with Compassion

Viking Psychiatry, based in Northeast Indiana, has been named Best Mental Health Clinic in Northeast Indiana of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. Founded by Sean Goddard, MSN, APRN, NP-C, AGPCNP-BC, the clinic is recognized for blending cutting-edge treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) with a compassionate, community-focused approach.

From its beginnings as a single-provider office, Viking Psychiatry has grown into a multi-location practice, making advanced therapies more accessible across the region. The clinic emphasizes dignity, warmth, and belonging in every patient interaction, supported by therapy dogs Bjorn and Loki, who create a welcoming environment for clients.

Award Recognition: Best Mental Health Clinic 2025

In September 2025, Viking Psychiatry was honored with the title of Best Mental Health Clinic in Northeast Indiana. This recognition highlights the clinic’s dedication to advancing psychiatric care through both innovation and compassion.

“This award reflects not only the treatments we provide but also the culture of care we strive for,” said Sean Goddard. “Every client deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported on their journey to healing.”

A Journey of Resilience and Purpose

Sean Goddard’s personal experience as an adoptee has profoundly influenced the foundation of Viking Psychiatry. His journey shaped his mission to build a practice that prioritizes belonging and respect. That mission extends beyond the clinic, including his children’s book, Blushbottoms: The Belonging Bear, which emphasizes themes of adoption, identity, and self-worth.

Transforming Care with Advanced Treatments

Viking Psychiatry is among the few practices in Northeast Indiana offering advanced therapies such as TMS, Spravato (esketamine), and a variety of ketamine-based treatments, including IV, IM, oral, and intranasal options.

TMS uses non-invasive magnetic pulses to stimulate brain regions associated with mood regulation, providing new hope for patients who have not responded to traditional antidepressants. Ketamine-based therapies, particularly when combined with psychotherapy in KAP, provide another path toward healing for individuals struggling with depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

“Our goal is to integrate evidence-based science with compassionate care,” Goddard explained. “These therapies are not just clinical interventions; they are tools that allow people to rediscover joy and resilience.”

Building Community Through Care

Viking Psychiatry distinguishes itself by emphasizing personal connection. Every client is greeted by name, supported in their treatment journey, and welcomed into a culture of compassion. This philosophy extends beyond providers, with therapy dogs Bjorn and Loki offering comfort and companionship to clients navigating complex emotional journeys.

“Clients don’t just come here for treatment,” Goddard noted. “They come to be part of a community where their well-being is valued and supported.”

Leadership and Education in Psychiatry

Beyond direct care, Goddard contributes nationally as a speaker and educator on topics such as neuroplasticity, TMS, ketamine therapy, and psychedelic-assisted treatments. His leadership positions Viking Psychiatry at the forefront of modern psychiatric practices while reinforcing the importance of education and advocacy within the mental health field.

Looking Ahead

With recognition as the Best Mental Health Clinic in Northeast Indiana, Viking Psychiatry plans to expand its reach and impact in the years ahead. The practice remains committed to combining innovation with compassion, ensuring more individuals in the region gain access to effective, personalized mental health care.

“Our vision is to redefine what mental health care can look like,” Goddard said. “It should be advanced, accessible, and most importantly, deeply human.”

About Viking Psychiatry

Founded by Sean Goddard, MSN, APRN, NP-C, AGPCNP-BC, Viking Psychiatry is an independent mental health practice based in Fort Wayne and Warsaw, Indiana. The clinic offers advanced treatments including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato, and Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP). Viking Psychiatry is dedicated to compassionate, individualized mental health care delivered in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Media Contact



Sean Goddard, CEO

CEO, Viking Psychiatry

Email: owner@vikingpsychiatry.com

Website

Instagram

LinkedIn – Viking Psychiatry

LinkedIn – Sean Goddard