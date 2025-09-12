Thailand Elects Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister After Turbulent Week

Thailand’s Anutin Charnvirakul secured the premiership on Friday after easily winning a parliamentary vote, defeating the candidate backed by the powerful Shinawatra family. His victory ended a week of political chaos and deadlock.

With the backing of the opposition, Anutin comfortably crossed the threshold needed to become prime minister, outmaneuvering Pheu Thai, the once-dominant party founded by former leader Thaksin Shinawatra. He declined to give a speech before the vote but told reporters beforehand: “I prayed to my parents.”

The result was a major blow to Pheu Thai, which has historically been the most successful political force in Thailand. Thaksin left for Dubai just a day before the vote, deepening the party’s political crisis.

Collapse of Pheu Thai’s Coalition

Anutin’s departure from Pheu Thai’s coalition in June left the ruling government vulnerable. The final blow came when the Constitutional Court dismissed Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, from office. She became the sixth Shinawatra-linked leader to be removed by the courts or military since 2008.

Anutin capitalized by striking a deal with the opposition People’s Party, promising a referendum on constitutional reform and new elections within four months.

At 58, Anutin is no stranger to Thai politics. A construction tycoon turned veteran politician, he has served as deputy premier, interior minister, and health minister, overseeing Thailand’s COVID-19 response.

Though a conservative and staunch royalist, he gained global attention for leading the push to decriminalize cannabis, which fueled a boom in marijuana shops across the country.

Anutin will now head a minority government in an economy strained by sluggish consumption, rising debt, and weak lending.

The Decline of Thaksin’s Influence

Thaksin’s downfall has been central to Anutin’s rise. Once unbeatable at the ballot box, Pheu Thai has steadily lost support among working-class voters. Thaksin’s recent attempt to stage a comeback collapsed when the courts ruled against his party’s maneuvers.

Thaksin, who previously served time for corruption-related offenses, left for Dubai this week citing medical reasons but pledged to return for a Supreme Court hearing on September 9. The court will decide whether his hospital stay during detention counts as time served, which could determine if he faces more jail time.

What The Author Thinks While Anutin’s ascent to the premiership looks decisive, it may prove fragile. His minority government will depend on shaky alliances and face relentless pressure from a public demanding reform. His promise of constitutional change and fresh elections may buy time, but failure to deliver could quickly turn his victory into another chapter of Thailand’s endless political instability.

