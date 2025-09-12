Ballet Announces Over $1 Billion in Crypto Assets Secured by Its Users, as the Cryptocurrency Wallet Company Marks Its Sixth Anniversary

Ballet, a trusted provider of non-custodial cryptocurrency cold wallets, today announced that users worldwide are now securing over one billion dollars in crypto assets with Ballet products. This achievement comes as the company celebrates its sixth anniversary.

“As self-custody adoption is growing fast, we’re incredibly grateful to our community for their continued support,” said Bobby Lee, founder and CEO of Ballet. “Crossing the $1 billion mark shows a tremendous amount of trust in Ballet, our products, and the core principles that guide our offline cold storage security model. Our mission has always been to help customers protect their assets for long-term investment in crypto. With our patented Two-Factor Key Generation (2FKG) process, only the wallet owner has full and exclusive access to their private keys, making this cold storage solution extremely secure.”

Ballet was founded in 2019 by industry veteran and crypto security expert Bobby Lee and an international team of industry veterans with a mission of “Making Crypto Easy” for all users—regardless of age, experience, or skill level. Its flagship product, the REAL Series Cryptocurrency Cold Storage, is unique as the world’s first multi-currency, non-electronic physical self-custody crypto wallet.

“Ballet has earned the trust of crypto holders by sticking to a patented cold storage wallet that has a robust security model,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay. “The continued growth of assets held on Ballet speaks volumes. We’re proud to support them and excited to expand our work together into new trading experiences.”

Ballet has also expanded its ecosystem through partnerships with MoonPay, Changelly, ChangeNow, Transak, and Simplex, enabling wallet users to buy, sell, and swap crypto without relying on custodial exchanges. The recent addition of a “Sell” function to the Ballet Crypto app brings users a complete end-to-end on-ramp and off-ramp experience—all while keeping assets in self-custody.

Beyond storage and on-ramp and off-ramp functions, Ballet offers customizable wallets that feature unique designs and denominations. Collaborations with CardSmiths, Deepcoin, and the Litecoin Foundation have produced exclusive branded editions that merge utility with collectability.

Ballet products are now available in 14 Amazon marketplaces (including the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K.) and through 34 resellers in 26 countries across the globe, giving crypto owners worldwide convenient access to truly easy self-custody cold storage.

