Grammarly Expands With Spelling and Grammar Support for Five New Languages

Grammarly, best known for its English spelling and grammar tools, is expanding its reach. The company announced that its writing assistance features will now support Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian.

Multilingual Support

The update allows users to receive paragraph-level suggestions on tone, style, and flow in the five new languages. Grammarly will also provide in-line translation across 19 languages, broadening its role as a multilingual writing assistant. These features are available for both free and premium users.

Ailian Gan, Director of Product Management at Grammarly, said the expansion was driven by user demand. “Our customers have been asking for multilingual support, and we’re meeting them where they are, not just in the 500,000 apps and websites where Grammarly already works, but also in the languages they think, learn, and communicate in daily,” Gan explained.

Grammarly piloted the new tools with one million users before launch, reporting positive results, though no detailed usage metrics were shared. The company sees the move as a way to grow beyond its 40 million daily active users, a figure it reported earlier this year.

This update is part of a series of recent product expansions. Just last month, Grammarly introduced new AI features and a redesigned document experience, powered by Coda, the productivity startup it acquired in 2023. The company also confirmed that future AI-powered tools will support multilingual functionality.

What The Author Thinks Grammarly’s decision to go multilingual feels overdue, but it’s a smart play. Tools like DeepL and Google Translate already dominate quick translation, but Grammarly’s edge is its ability to combine language correction with context-aware rewrites. Expanding into major European languages gives it a chance to win users who want more than a dictionary-like translation app. If the execution matches the promise, Grammarly could establish itself as a true global writing companion rather than just an English helper.

Featured image credit: Liberal

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.