Jaguar Land Rover Confirms Data Theft in Major Cyberattack

ByHilary Ong

Sep 13, 2025

Jaguar Land Rover Confirms Data Theft in Major Cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said Wednesday that an unspecified amount of company data was stolen in a cyberattack that has halted vehicle assembly lines.

Data Theft and Notification Rules

In its statement, the U.K.-based manufacturer of Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles acknowledged that “some data” was taken during the incident. It has not confirmed whether the stolen information involves the company itself, its employees, or its customers.

Under U.K. law, companies must notify the Information Commissioner’s Office within 72 hours of discovering a breach. It remains unclear what details JLR has shared with regulators.

Disrupted Production and Supply Chains

The automaker first disclosed the attack on September 2, saying it was forced to shut down its systems. JLR described the disruption as severe, with effects rippling across its production lines, sales operations, and repair services.

The breach has also impacted supply chains, which are critical for delivering parts and servicing vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover is one of the largest private employers in the United Kingdom, with a workforce of more than 33,000. According to local reports, government officials are closely monitoring the economic fallout, with recovery expected to take weeks rather than days.

Author’s Opinion

The JLR cyberattack highlights how vulnerable even the most established automakers are to digital threats. As cars become more connected and reliant on software, the risks multiply—not just for factories, but for customers who trust these companies with sensitive data. If automakers treat cybersecurity as secondary to production, they’re inviting disruptions that can cost billions and damage consumer trust in the long run.

Featured image credit: Erik Mclean via Pexels

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

