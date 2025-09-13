Reddit Debuts New Tools to Help Publishers Track and Share Stories

Reddit announced Wednesday that it is launching new tools for publishers to better track and distribute their stories on the platform. The features are part of Reddit Pro, a suite of business tools introduced last year to help organizations expand their presence.

Tracking Article Performance

Under the new Links tab in Reddit Pro, publishers can now view insights about where their stories are shared and how they perform, including metrics like views, upvotes, and clicks. Publishers also have the option to sync RSS feeds to Reddit Pro, making it easier to share content directly through the dashboard.

To support wider reach, Reddit will use AI to suggest which communities are most suitable for sharing specific articles. The company says the tools have been tested in an early pilot with outlets such as The Atlantic, The Hill, NBC News, and the Associated Press. Reddit is now inviting additional publishers to join the beta program.

Improving the Reader Experience

Reddit is also updating the way links are displayed for readers. Previously, opening a story in the in-app browser meant closing it before returning to the comment thread. The new update allows readers to swipe up from an open link to view or post comments, aiming to make the news-reading experience more seamless.

On the consumer side, Reddit announced a shift in how community activity is measured. Subreddits will no longer display member counts. Instead, they will show seven-day visitor figures and the number of contributions made during that period.

What The Author Thinks Reddit’s push with these tools shows that it isn’t just a social platform anymore—it wants to become a key player in the news ecosystem. By making itself more publisher-friendly while also tweaking how users consume stories, Reddit is positioning itself as a hybrid of social network and search engine. The risk is that if AI-driven suggestions favor engagement over substance, it could turn Reddit’s news landscape into another algorithmic popularity contest rather than a space for genuine discovery.

Featured image credit: Brett Jordan via Pexels

