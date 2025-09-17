Healing Beyond Announces Boundaries Dr Richard Mills Malangone Vision for Laike Rising Therapy

A New Era of Therapy: Laike Rising Therapy Expands to Indianapolis

In a time when mental health and emotional well-being are more important than ever, Laike Rising Therapy, founded by Dr. Richard Mills-Malangone, is offering an innovative approach to therapy that transcends traditional methods. Known for his expertise in trauma recovery and his commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding emotional struggles, Dr. Mills-Malangone is expanding his successful practice from New York City to Indianapolis, bringing his unique healing approach to a broader audience.

Dr. Mills-Malangone, a Board-Certified Sex Therapist and author of Afternoon at Bergdorf’s, has dedicated his career to transforming lives through therapy. His practice integrates cutting-edge therapeutic methods, including Internal Family Systems (IFS), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Hypnotherapy, to help individuals and couples overcome emotional obstacles and reclaim their well-being.

But Dr. Mills-Malangone’s story isn’t just about credentials, it’s about the lived experiences and empathy that drive his work. As someone who has walked the path of healing himself, he deeply understands the challenges his clients face, which is why Laike Rising Therapy is rooted in authenticity and compassion.

Dr. Mills-Malangone’s Journey: A Therapist with a Personal Touch

Dr. Mills-Malangone’s personal journey is as compelling as his professional one, deeply shaping the way he approaches therapy. Having faced his own struggles with trauma, emotional growth, and the complexities of personal identity and relationships, Dr. Mills-Malangone understands the difficulty many men face when it comes to seeking help. Men, in particular, often struggle to admit there’s a problem or to seek therapy, which is why his practice is specifically designed to support them through these challenges.

“This work is personal for me,” he shared. “I know firsthand what it feels like to carry the weight of life’s challenges in silence. That’s why I’m passionate about providing a space where men feel safe to be vulnerable, heard, and empowered to start their healing journey.” This philosophy is at the core of Laike Rising Therapy, where the belief is that “Change Starts With You.”

Laike Rising Therapy was founded on the understanding that everyone, regardless of their gender, background, or identity, deserves the opportunity to heal and grow. While Dr. Mills-Malangone’s inclusive approach serves individuals and couples from all walks of life, he has a special focus on supporting men. His work specifically addresses the unique mental health challenges they face, from navigating identity struggles and relationship dynamics to breaking free from trauma and societal expectations. Through his practice, men are encouraged to confront issues around vulnerability, intimacy, and emotional expression, areas often neglected in traditional therapeutic settings.

Dr. Mills-Malangone is also dedicated to supporting those in the LGBTQ+ community and working with individuals and couples grappling with sex and intimacy challenges, as well as those dealing with complex relational dynamics. His goal is to help people, particularly men, feel empowered to heal, grow, and ultimately live fuller, more authentic lives.

Redefining Therapy: Moving Beyond Traditional Models

While traditional therapy often focuses solely on diagnosis and treatment, Laike Rising Therapy takes a holistic parts-focused approach to viewing people within the context of what brings them into therapy. At Laike Rising, the focus is on healing the whole person, not just addressing the symptoms. This approach includes cutting-edge techniques like Internal-Family Systems (IFS), Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP), which helps facilitate deeper emotional healing, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a tool that allows clients to process traumatic memories.

“At Laike Rising Therapy, we don’t view our clients as broken,” Dr. Mills-Malangone explained. “Instead, we see them as individuals who are navigating their own healing journey. Our role is to help them recognize and embrace their resilience, while uncovering the parts of themselves that are ready to heal and grow.”

By integrating multiple therapeutic modalities, Laike Rising Therapy offers a dynamic, personalized approach that meets the unique needs of each client, helping them move from surviving to thriving.

Why Laike Rising Therapy is Different

Laike Rising Therapy is more than just a therapy practice, it’s a movement to redefine what therapy can be. Dr. Mills-Malangone’s vision is not just about treating emotional pain but about fostering a culture of connection, empowerment, and personal growth. Laike Rising Therapy is built on the belief that healing happens when people are reminded of their strengths, not reduced to their struggles.

Laike Rising is also an environment that prioritizes inclusivity, especially for individuals and communities that have historically been underserved or misunderstood in mainstream therapy practices. With Dr. Mills-Malangone’s lived experience as a queer therapist, his practice provides a unique understanding and deep cultural competence when working with LGBTQ+ individuals and relationships.

“Our clients aren’t just clients; they’re people with stories, desires, and strengths. We’re here to help them tap into those strengths and embrace their full potential,” Dr. Mills-Malangone said.

About Laike Rising Therapy

Founded by Dr. Richard Mills-Malangone, Laike Rising Therapy is a forward-thinking practice focused on emotional healing and personal growth. Through trauma-informed, inclusive therapy, the practice offers a wide range of services for individuals and couples. Dr. Mills-Malangone’s expertise in various therapeutic techniques, combined with his personal understanding of healing, allows Laike Rising Therapy to offer a unique space for growth, empowerment, and transformation.

