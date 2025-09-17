Boring Company Halts Vegas Airport Tunnel After Worker Injury

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has paused construction on its Las Vegas airport tunnel following a serious incident late Wednesday night. A worker sustained what officials described as a “crushing injury,” prompting Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to open an investigation.

The Clark County Fire Department received an emergency call at 10:12 p.m. and dispatched an 18-person rescue crew. Responders lifted the worker out of the site using an on-site crane. Authorities later said the individual was “reported to be stable.”

Background on Boring Company Tunnels

The Boring Company has spent several years developing a system of underground tunnels in Las Vegas, designed to transport passengers in Teslas between the Convention Center and nearby hotels. To date, the system covers about 3.5 miles and has provided over 3 million rides.

The company has also pitched far more ambitious plans, including a large-scale underground network to connect most of Las Vegas, with a direct link to the airport.

Despite its futuristic promise, the projects have been plagued by safety concerns. Dozens of workers have been injured on the job in recent years, according to reports. Even the company’s former safety manager publicly raised alarms about workplace risks during tunnel construction.

Author’s Opinion The Boring Company has an exciting vision, but the constant stream of worker injuries highlights a deeper problem: pushing for speed and spectacle without prioritizing safety can backfire. High-tech tunnels lose their appeal if the people building them face preventable dangers. If Musk wants public support for his projects, proving that worker safety is a nonnegotiable priority should come before expanding his tunnel empire.

