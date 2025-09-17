DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Boring Company Halts Vegas Airport Tunnel After Worker Injury

ByHilary Ong

Sep 17, 2025

Boring Company Halts Vegas Airport Tunnel After Worker Injury

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has paused construction on its Las Vegas airport tunnel following a serious incident late Wednesday night. A worker sustained what officials described as a “crushing injury,” prompting Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to open an investigation.

The Clark County Fire Department received an emergency call at 10:12 p.m. and dispatched an 18-person rescue crew. Responders lifted the worker out of the site using an on-site crane. Authorities later said the individual was “reported to be stable.”

Background on Boring Company Tunnels

The Boring Company has spent several years developing a system of underground tunnels in Las Vegas, designed to transport passengers in Teslas between the Convention Center and nearby hotels. To date, the system covers about 3.5 miles and has provided over 3 million rides.

The company has also pitched far more ambitious plans, including a large-scale underground network to connect most of Las Vegas, with a direct link to the airport.

Despite its futuristic promise, the projects have been plagued by safety concerns. Dozens of workers have been injured on the job in recent years, according to reports. Even the company’s former safety manager publicly raised alarms about workplace risks during tunnel construction.

Author’s Opinion

The Boring Company has an exciting vision, but the constant stream of worker injuries highlights a deeper problem: pushing for speed and spectacle without prioritizing safety can backfire. High-tech tunnels lose their appeal if the people building them face preventable dangers. If Musk wants public support for his projects, proving that worker safety is a nonnegotiable priority should come before expanding his tunnel empire.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. as 2025 Awards Finalist
Sep 17, 2025 Ethan Lin
JustBaby Luv Announces 2025 Smart Diaper Bag with Changing Station Collection Launch
Sep 17, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trump Escalates Attacks on ‘Radical Left’ After Charlie Kirk’s Killing
Sep 17, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801