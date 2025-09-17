MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. as 2025 Awards Finalist

This honor places Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. among a select group of top-performing MSPs redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. It highlights their growing impact in supporting municipalities, public safety agencies, and government offices across Illinois — alongside a diverse portfolio of private sector clients. The nomination honors their ongoing commitment to solving tough problems, building trust, and helping organizations stay secure, productive, and prepared in an increasingly complex technology landscape.

“This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team,” said Jason Hamende, President and CEO of Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. “We take pride in serving the public sector because we know their work is critical. When we keep local governments and public safety networks running securely, we’re protecting entire communities. Being named a finalist is a reminder that our mission matters.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards spotlight firms that drive measurable client success, innovate service models, and lead with integrity in the evolving managed IT space. Finalists are selected through a competitive evaluation of business impact, customer results, and community contribution.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“We’re honored to stand beside our fellow finalists,” Hamende added. “This isn’t just a win for our team — it’s a signal to every city manager, police chief, and business leader we support that we’re all-in on helping them protect and serve their communities.”

For more information about Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc., visit https://acsweb.biz