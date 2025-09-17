DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. as 2025 Awards Finalist

ByEthan Lin

Sep 17, 2025

This honor places Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. among a select group of top-performing MSPs redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. It highlights their growing impact in supporting municipalities, public safety agencies, and government offices across Illinois — alongside a diverse portfolio of private sector clients. The nomination honors their ongoing commitment to solving tough problems, building trust, and helping organizations stay secure, productive, and prepared in an increasingly complex technology landscape.

“This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team,” said Jason Hamende, President and CEO of Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. “We take pride in serving the public sector because we know their work is critical. When we keep local governments and public safety networks running securely, we’re protecting entire communities. Being named a finalist is a reminder that our mission matters.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards spotlight firms that drive measurable client success, innovate service models, and lead with integrity in the evolving managed IT space. Finalists are selected through a competitive evaluation of business impact, customer results, and community contribution.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“We’re honored to stand beside our fellow finalists,” Hamende added. “This isn’t just a win for our team — it’s a signal to every city manager, police chief, and business leader we support that we’re all-in on helping them protect and serve their communities.”

For more information about Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc., visit https://acsweb.biz

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

JustBaby Luv Announces 2025 Smart Diaper Bag with Changing Station Collection Launch
Sep 17, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trump Escalates Attacks on ‘Radical Left’ After Charlie Kirk’s Killing
Sep 17, 2025 Hilary Ong
xAI Said to Cut 500 Data-Annotation Jobs
Sep 17, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801