Trump Escalates Attacks on ‘Radical Left’ After Charlie Kirk’s Killing

ByHilary Ong

Sep 17, 2025

Trump Escalates Attacks on ‘Radical Left’ After Charlie Kirk’s Killing

In the days following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of what he calls “the radical left.” Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, Trump said he wanted the nation to “heal,” but insisted, “We’re dealing with a radical left group of lunatics, and they don’t play fair and they never did.”

Hours after Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, Trump released a video from the Oval Office, declaring that left-wing rhetoric was “directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today.” He pledged that his administration would pursue “each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it.”

A Contrast With Attacks on Democrats

While Trump condemned the killing of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband earlier this year, his reaction to Kirk’s death has been far more forceful. Trump has not made similar pledges when Democrats have been targeted. He did not attend Hortman’s funeral but has confirmed plans to attend Kirk’s.

Trump has also previously mocked violence against Democrats. On the campaign trail in 2023, he joked about the 2022 attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, questioning the security around their home.

Other Republicans have echoed Trump’s stance. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the military is monitoring personnel who celebrated Kirk’s death, while Rep. Clay Higgins vowed to use congressional authority to push for lifetime social media bans on those who mocked the killing.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that American Airlines pilots accused of celebrating Kirk’s death had been grounded. He said, “Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public cannot tolerate that behavior.”

Legal Concerns Over Retaliation

Will Creeley, legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said efforts to punish individuals for their speech — even if offensive — risk violating constitutional protections. “You may not like somebody celebrating the death of a political figure, but that is fully protected speech,” Creeley said, warning of a chilling effect on public discourse.

Author’s Opinion

Trump’s framing of political violence as solely the fault of the “radical left” deepens existing divides at a time when tensions are already high. Selective outrage — condemning attacks on allies while minimizing or mocking those on opponents — risks normalizing violence as a partisan weapon. The real danger here is that leaders on both sides may allow tribal loyalty to outweigh universal principles of democracy and safety, creating a cycle of retaliation that makes everyone less secure.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

