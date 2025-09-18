A Voice in Applied AI

Chocolate Milk Cult, the creation of applied AI researcher Devansh, has emerged as a distinct presence in the artificial intelligence landscape. Rather than operating as a traditional organization, the initiative is built as a community-driven project with a focus on depth, foresight, and accessibility. What began as an experiment in writing about AI with clarity and curiosity now resonates with more than one million monthly readers.

The platform’s growth reflects a demand for perspectives that move beyond hype cycles and surface-level commentary. By framing AI not only as a technical field but also as a force shaping society, Chocolate Milk Cult has become a reference point for researchers, industry professionals, and curious readers worldwide.

Depth Over Noise

At the core of Chocolate Milk Cult’s approach is a resistance to simplification. “The goal has always been to create work that has substance and to provide a research-first approach that people can rely on,” said Devansh. “What makes us different is our refusal to reduce complex topics into buzzwords. Instead, we aim to help people identify what’s coming next by showing them how to look deeper.”

This philosophy has positioned the project as an alternative to trend-driven conversations in AI. Each essay or analysis provides a considered lens on the field, treating its complexity as a strength rather than something to be glossed over.

Building Through Openness

Chocolate Milk Cult thrives on open-source principles. The Substack platform Artificial Intelligence Made Simple remains a primary space for essays and reflections, while conversations extend to platforms such as LinkedIn and Medium. Readers are invited to engage, critique, and explore ideas alongside Devansh, fostering a community that values dialogue over one-way communication.

This openness has made the initiative accessible to those outside research institutions, broadening participation in discussions about artificial intelligence. It is less a brand than a gathering point, encouraging curiosity and critical thinking.

Looking Ahead of the Curve

A defining characteristic of Chocolate Milk Cult’s work is its emphasis on anticipating signals of change. From the ethics of AI governance to the economic impact of new models, the essays often explore developments before they reach mainstream attention.

By taking a forward-looking stance, the project offers readers tools to think critically about where AI is headed, not just where it is today. Policymakers, engineers, and students alike have found value in this perspective, using it as a way to understand how artificial intelligence might reshape industries and societies.

A Community Built on Curiosity

Even the name itself—Chocolate Milk Cult—embodies its unconventional spirit. It is not framed as an institution or a business but as a collective space for curiosity. That spirit has attracted a diverse readership, from seasoned researchers to those just beginning to explore AI, unified by an interest in thoughtful exploration.

The tone remains personal, experimental, and grounded in research. This combination has helped build trust while keeping the project distinct from corporate narratives dominating the AI discourse.

Outlook

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Chocolate Milk Cult stands as an example of how independent research and open dialogue can shape collective understanding. The project’s steady growth reflects not only the reach of its essays but also the resonance of its ethos: depth over noise, foresight over reaction, and openness over exclusivity.

In the words of Devansh, “The purpose is not to predict the future with certainty but to help people think in ways that prepare them for it.”

About Chocolate Milk Cult

Chocolate Milk Cult is an open-source community founded by AI researcher and writer Devansh. Reaching over one million monthly readers, it provides essays, analysis, and foresight on artificial intelligence, emphasizing clarity, accessibility, and curiosity.

