Soaring Heart Energies Launches Intuitive Reiki Services for Profound Healing and Spiritual Growth

Soaring Heart Energies, founded by Julie Speetjens, is excited to announce Reiki certification classes and holistic retreats designed to support individuals on their personal healing journeys. Julie, a Karuna Reiki Master Teacher, Certified Medical Reiki Master, and Psychic Medium uses her unique blend of Reiki healing and intuitive training to guide clients through emotional, mental, and spiritual challenges.

Julie’s journey began in the corporate world as an IT Project Manager, where she was constantly on the move between Colorado and Manhattan. After experiencing corporate burnout, the grief of traumatic loss, and physical pain that put her into a wheelchair, she found Reiki, and it was during her training that her psychic and mediumistic abilities blossomed. This profound shift led her to leave the corporate world behind, transforming her life from one of exhaustion to fulfillment. She now dedicates her time to helping others reclaim their energy and life purpose through her services.

Julie is passionate about helping those recovering from trauma and narcissistic abuse, as well as Empaths and Highly Sensitive People (HSPs), develop their intuition. “If you’re drawn to it, you can do it!” Julie emphasizes. Developing your intuition doesn’t require you to be born with a gift or have specific ancestral knowledge. It’s about tapping into your inner guidance, whether it’s for making life-changing decisions, trusting your instincts in business, or navigating personal relationships. Julie’s teachings encourage everyone to cultivate heart coherence and listen to their higher selves to learn to trust their energy, insight, boundaries, and choices.

Reiki, a Japanese energy healing modality, is a cornerstone of Julie’s work. The practice involves channeling Universal life-force energy to promote healing at all levels—physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. Julie’s sessions ensure that each individual feels safe, relaxed, and supported. Clients often experience sensations like tingling, warmth, or a sense of deep relaxation during healing sessions. Reiki can be a powerful way to reduce stress, alleviate pain, enhance the immune system, and support overall well-being. And, as it did for her, it can be a powerful tool to support the unfoldment of one’s intuition.

Julie also offers Medical Reiki, a complementary healing modality that works alongside medical treatments. In a multitude of peer-reviewed studies, significant empirical data has shown that Reiki can reduce pain and anxiety, increase treatment efficacy, and promote faster recovery times. Many prestigious medical centers, including Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, and NYU, now offer Reiki therapy as part of their integrative medicine programs. Soaring Heart Energies is proud to continue expanding the reach of Reiki in clinical settings, demonstrating its positive impact on both patients and healthcare professionals alike.

Soul Journey Sundays: A Global Healing Platform

In addition to her one-on-one services, Julie is the creator and host of Soul Journey Sundays, a global platform where nearly 70 highly trained, experienced, and vetted Psychic Mediums from across the world come together to share their healing practices and connect with their audience. Since its inception in 2021, Soul Journey Sundays has hosted sold-out events and gained significant recognition in the spiritual community. The platform continues to grow, offering a safe space where those seeking clarity, divine insight, and spiritual inspiration can connect confidently with professional intuitives who are serving with integrity.

Julie has had the privilege of studying at the internationally-acclaimed Arthur Findlay College in England and the Omega Institute in New York. She has also taught at the iconic Lily Dale Assembly in New York and hosted international retreats in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Japan. Her diverse experience, expertise, and dedication to uplifting others and building community make her a highly respected figure in the spiritual community.

A Holistic Approach to Healing

What makes Soaring Heart Energies unique is Julie’s holistic, open-source approach to Reiki and personal development. She is not competing with other healers; instead, Julie believes in the power of collaboration. “The world needs all the healers and all the healing it can get,” Julie states. To ensure her students are well-equipped, Julie shares her Reiki training resources freely, creating an inclusive and nurturing environment for all.

You can read more about her synergistic approach and learn valuable tools to walk your soul’s true path in the bestselling anthology, “ The Intuitive Entrepreneur: Deeper Connections for Soul-Driven Success ,” to which she contributed Chapter 3, “Becoming an Epic Collaborator”.

Julie’s Reiki certification classes go beyond the traditional curriculum, delving into personal healing and encouraging each student to make Reiki their own. Her work focuses on empowering others to trust their intuition and create a life full of clarity, self-awareness, and joy.

Building a Thriving Community

At the heart of Julie’s mission is her diverse and thriving community of students and clients, known lovingly as “The Woo Crew.” Through Reiki, holistic retreats, and intuitive development, Julie intentionally creates safe spaces for individuals to heal, grow, and manifest their true potential. The community is an essential part of the Soaring Heart Energies journey, with support, encouragement, and shared wisdom at its core.

Through her experiences with LifeSpark Cancer Resources and her work volunteering at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado, Julie has witnessed firsthand the power of Reiki to support those facing life’s most challenging moments. Whether someone is recovering from surgery, undergoing chemotherapy, or simply navigating the everyday stress of modern life, Reiki offers a path to healing and inner peace.

Julie’s approach to healing is not just about relieving symptoms—it’s about addressing the emotional and energetic roots of dis-ease, creating lasting change and growth for those who seek it.

About Soaring Heart Energies

Soaring Heart Energies is a holistic healing practice led by Julie Speetjens, a Karuna Reiki Master Teacher, Certified Medical Reiki Master, and Psychic Medium. Julie offers Reiki healing sessions, intuitive development classes, and spiritual guidance to individuals looking to enhance their lives and well-being. With a focus on empowering people to tune into their intuition and take their power back from their inner-critic, Julie helps clients develop a deeper connection with themselves and the divine. Soaring Heart Energies also hosts international holistic retreats, Reiki certification courses, and a global platform for gifted and skilled Psychic Mediums, Soul Journey Sundays.

