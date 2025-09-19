Kathleen Johnson Launches Healed to Heal: A Movement of Hope, Healing, and Spirit-Led Living

On a mission to awaken believers to the power of God’s Word and the indwelling Holy Spirit in a way that transforms ordinary lives, she is best known as Scripture Girl—a nickname she embraced after discovering how Scripture memory and meditation had led to powerful mind renewal. Today, Johnson has become a voice for Spirit-led living, miraculous healing, and the abundant life Jesus promised.

Her newest book, Healed to Heal, is more than a release—it’s a lifeline. It was born not only from Kathleen’s own miraculous healing, but from what she discovered in that journey: that breakthrough comes when we press into God’s Word, build our faith, and refuse to let go of His promises. As she researched the accounts of believers across history, she realized she wasn’t alone. Countless men and women had walked through pain, trauma, and disease, received healing, and then raised their voices to help others believe again. This book carries that same heartbeat, weaving true testimonies of breakthrough with carefully researched stories of past and present healing revivalists. The message is urgent yet simple: healing is not only possible—it is available to all who believe.

“I never set out to be known as Scripture Girl,” Johnson explains. “I was just a broken woman in pain, desperate for God. But when I reached for Him with everything I had, I discovered He had already been reaching for me. As I pressed into His Word, it began transforming me from the inside out. That’s when I saw what it really meant to die to self. I realized God doesn’t ask us to surrender so He can erase our identity but so He can redeem it. When I realized how I was blocking my own progress, I became willing to lay down my unsurrendered self. That’s when the Holy Spirit’s power started to flow like the living water Jesus promised, bringing freedom, joy, and lasting peace.”

A Chain Reaction of Surrender and Power

Johnson’s story began in brokenness, grappling with divorce, betrayal, and crippling fear. But as she pressed into God’s Word, she experienced a chain reaction: a passion for Scripture memory led to meditation. Meditation led to mind renewal and an even deeper hunger for God. That hunger led to prayer and fasting. Prayer and fasting led to intimacy. Intimacy led to power. That journey culminated in a miraculous divine healing doctors had declared impossible.

Now Johnson emphasizes the same truth Scripture declares: the same Spirit who raised Christ from the dead lives in every believer, ready to bring life to our entire being—spirit, soul, and body (Romans 8:11). For that to happen, we have to stop blocking His work by quenching or grieving Him, and instead yield willingly to His leading. “Surrender isn’t erasing the self—it’s letting God redeem it so we can become who He made us to be. His Spirit sanctifies us through and through, and that includes our mortal bodies. As we offer ourselves as living sacrifices and allow our minds to be renewed, His freedom breaks through. Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom,” she says.

Healed to Heal: From Pain to Purpose

In Healed to Heal, Johnson traces the “healing thread” that runs through generations of believers. Figures like John G. Lake, Maria Woodworth-Etter, and F.F. Bosworth didn’t begin in power—they began in pain. Their testimonies, along with modern voices like Randy Clark and Barry Bennett, reveal a powerful truth: our healing and restoration are not the end of the story—they are the start of a greater calling.”

Johnson reminds readers that their healing isn’t just for survival—it carries the potential to become a commissioning. Once you’ve experienced God’s divine healing power, it’s time to share the good news with others. “This isn’t just about my story or their stories,” she says. “It’s about your story. If God did it for them, He will do it for you.”

Endorsements echo the urgency:

“Healed to Heal is more than a history of miracles; it’s a call to action. Kathleen writes with authenticity and fire, weaving her own journey into the great healing testimonies of history. Readers don’t just walk away inspired, they walk away equipped with hope and faith for what’s possible.”

— Jonathan Derrick Mathe, International Speaker & Author of Spirit Muscle

Expanding the Movement

Beyond her new book, Johnson’s ministry is expanding through podcasts, media, and live events. Recent podcast hosts have described her as “a powerful guest whose story ignites faith” and “an inspirational voice aligned with the mission of renewal.” Her speaking is marked by authenticity, boldness, and a passion for connecting others to God’s Spirit.

Her previous books, Scripture Girl, Something to Forgive, Kingdom Authority, and Spirit Prayer, all began flowing out once she gave herself permission to write in early 2024. Together they carry facets of the same Spirit-led message: believers were never meant to live by the flesh, exhausted and fearful. They were meant to live by the Spirit, where freedom, healing, and Kingdom authority flow.

A Call to Live by the Spirit

Johnson is clear: she doesn’t write or speak to elevate herself. She speaks to point people to Jesus, the Living Word, and the Holy Spirit who empowers believers to live as more than conquerors.

“We’re all basing our lives on something,” she says. “I’ve chosen to base mine on God’s Word, because it is—like Him—truth that never changes. When we feed our reborn spirit instead of the flesh, it grows stronger, and we become more effective channels of the Holy Spirit’s power, transforming fear into peace, despair into hope, and weakness into strength. As I yield to His Spirit, I see Proverbs 4:18 unfolding: ‘The path of the righteous is like the morning sun, shining ever brighter till the full light of day.’ His righteousness in us produces holiness, and holiness is freedom.”

Through Healed to Heal and her growing platform, Johnson is calling believers everywhere to stop settling for symptom management when Jesus offers resurrection power. Her mission is not just to inspire but to equip—to help people discover that healing, freedom, joy, and victorious life are not for a select few, but for all who choose to live and walk by the Spirit.

