Simona Smaidžiūnaitė Shares Inspirational Journey of Personal Resilience and Empowerment

Simona Smaidžiūnaitė, writer, speaker, and educator with a Bachelor’s degree from the Lithuanian University of Educational Sciences, is a devoted mother of four, a women’s rights advocate, and a leader in breast implant illness awareness. Over the years, she has become a beacon of hope for more than 4,000 women, guiding them through the harrowing effects of breast implant illness and helping them rediscover self-love and empowerment.

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Raszevski

Intuitive from a young age, Simona has always walked against the current, or in mystical terms, embraced both polarities of life. Rather than conforming to society’s expectations, she chose to follow the calling of her soul.

She does not teach from theory but from lived experience, journeys through eating disorders, breast implant illness, coercive religious structures, deep emotional wounds, betrayals, and medical misdiagnosis. These challenges became her initiations, shaping the wisdom and authenticity she now shares with women worldwide.

Simona believes that the healing of women is also the healing of the world.

A Sacred Moment Interrupted

One of the most pivotal moments in Simona’s journey came in the silence of her own home. While in a meditative state, her privacy was broken by a group of religious men who entered not with compassion, but with judgment, condemning her for the choice to leave her marriage. That moment revealed the paradox she has since given voice to both religion and mental health systems, when bound by fear and control, risk becoming cages instead of pathways to freedom.

“It is time for institutions to loosen the leash,” Simona reflects. “People need more love, not more laws.”

Love Over Fear

At the core of Simona’s message is a call to courage: she emphasises that when religious laws are built on fear rather than love, they do not protect, they distance people from themselves, from their hearts, from authenticity. She affirms, it is fear that tears families apart, shuts down businesses, and silences women’s voices.

Simona advocates for a new paradigm, one where religion liberates rather than restrains, where mental health systems listen instead of label, and where the guiding force is love, not fear.

She believes that true growth is never measured by external appearances or ritual observance, but by vision: by the way we choose to see. Do we see others through the eyes of love, or through the lens of fear? Do we condemn those who walk a different path, or bless them on their journey?

To Simona, this is not a rejection of religion but its maturation. She insists that the time has come to ask:

“What are we protecting with laws that push people from their own hearts?”



Her voice has become a call of compassion, for those who tried so hard to belong, for those who followed every rule, and for those who, with tenderness and courage, finally outgrew them.

Empowering Others Through Adversity

Even in her most difficult moments, Simona chose not only to endure but to lift others beside her. Within the walls of the hospital, she shared breathing techniques, passed on ancient wisdom, and reminded women of the strength already alive within them.

Her journey is not one of victimhood, but of transformation. She shows that adversity can become a teacher, that love can rise from the deepest wounds, and that within every woman lives an unshakable spark of renewal.

The Path of Simona I AM

Through her personal brand, Simona I AM, she creates spaces for women to reconnect with their true selves, heal from the past, and discover their purpose.

Her work blends women’s rights advocacy, holistic well being, and spiritual guidance into one mission: to help women rise into self-love, authenticity, and empowerment. Simona insists that visions, dreams, intuition, and inner knowing are not disorders but gifts, and that women who are spiritually awake must never again be silenced or shamed for their connection.

A Call to Awaken

Simona’s journey is more than her own. It is a mirror for every woman who has ever been mislabelled, shamed, or silenced. Her life reminds us that the real revolution is not more rules, but deeper compassion.

“True sight,” she reflects, “comes not from what we label, but from how we listen, freed from expectations and open to the divine spark in every human being.”

Her path is a testament that even when fear seeks to silence, love can still rise. And in that rising, women everywhere are invited to awaken, to embrace both their wounds and their light, and to step fully into the truth of who they are.

