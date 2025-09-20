DMR News

Maximizing Your Cell Tower Lease: JP Tower Consulting Announces Its Commitment To Property Owners

Ethan Lin

Sep 20, 2025

Strategic Advisory Services Backed by Experience

JP Tower Consulting specializes in lease renewals, buyouts, and new lease negotiations. Property owners nationwide benefit from the firm’s strategic approach, which is informed by John’s years of experience inside one of the world’s largest tower companies.

“Too often, property owners feel at a disadvantage when negotiating with large tower corporations,” said John Puleo, Founder of JP Tower Consulting. “Our goal is simple: to level the playing field, protect property owners’ interests, and secure the strongest possible outcomes for their leases.”

Nationwide Support for Property Owners

While based in New Hampshire, JP Tower Consulting proudly supports property owners across the United States. Whether navigating a complex tower lease renewal, evaluating a cell tower lease buyout, or securing a new lease agreement, the firm provides strategic insights and negotiation expertise that deliver real financial impact.

A Founder’s Insider Advantage

With nearly two decades of direct experience at American Tower, John Puleo understands not only the fine print of cell tower lease agreements but also the negotiation strategies and financials that ultimately determine what the cell site is worth to the tower company. That perspective now works to the benefit of property owners who seek to maximize the value of their land and assets.

Building Long-Term Value

JP Tower Consulting’s approach goes beyond short-term wins. By his tactful negotiation, the firm helps property owners protect their interests, improve financial outcomes, and ensure sustainable long-term value.

For property owners exploring lease renewals, buyouts, or new tower opportunities, JP Tower Consulting offers a proven path forward.

To learn more, visit: https://www.jptowerconsulting.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

