Connecting the World Through Baijiu: “Wuliangye Theme Day” Shines at Expo 2025 Osaka

On September 16, the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka successfully hosted the “Wuliangye Theme Day.” As a Premier Partner of the China Pavilion, Wuliangye staged a series of engaging activities—including themed exhibitions, customized gifts, interactive experiences, a licensing ceremony for its overseas experience restaurant, and multi-city tasting promotions. These initiatives built a bridge for dialogue between Chinese brands and the world, allowing the rich heritage of Chinese strong-aroma baijiu to shine brightly on the global stage.

The event featured an immersive audiovisual experience with sand art, video presentations, and miniature landscapes vividly showcasing Wuliangye’s brand history and cultural depth. A 12.98-meter LED panoramic screen served as the focal point of the exhibit. As the sand art shifted and changed with light, it narrated Wuliangye’s journey—from its debut at the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, to appearances at Expo 2010 Shanghai, Expo 2015 Milan, and Expo 2020 Dubai—culminating in its new role as a Premier Partner of the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. The display told a compelling brand story of global engagement through the World Expos. Commemorative items such as the Wuliangye · Century of Expos Baijiu and Wuliangye · Expo 2025 Osaka Gift Box served as tangible testaments to this century-spanning connection.

In the core exhibition area, the full lineup of classic Wuliangye products was on display—from the first to the eighth generation of Wuliangye, lined up in chronological order. Special editions, including the Snake Year Zodiac Baijiu, Nine Dragons Jar, and He-Mei Sichuan edition, added cultural highlights, using products as a medium to share the essence of Chinese baijiu culture. The Wall of Honors documented Wuliangye’s remarkable achievements: four-time winner of the “National Famous Liquor” title, recipient of the China National Quality Award, designation as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, inclusion in the first batch of “China Time-Honored Brands,” protection under the China-EU Geographical Indications Agreement, and ranking among the Top 500 Global Brands in 2025. These accolades affirm the brand’s excellence in both quality and cultural value.

The surrounding exhibition space featured symbolic Sichuan elements—graceful bamboo shadows, charming panda figures—bringing the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Bashu region to life on an international stage.

From the outdoor space to the interior exhibits, interactive experiences fully engaged the audience. Visitors received interactive cards, and upon collecting all the themed stamps, they could redeem limited-edition fridge magnets co-branded with Expo 2025, highlighting memories of the Expo, Sichuan characteristics, and Wuliangye’s brand culture. The adorable panda mascot drew long lines for photos, and lucky participants had the chance to win exclusive Expo-themed gift boxes. Many attendees expressed delight at being able to both enjoy the activities and take home meaningful souvenirs, creating a highly engaging experience.

At the event, Xiao Hao, Board Director of Wuliangye Group Co., Ltd., presented the Wuliangye · Expo 2025 Osaka Gift Box to the China Pavilion as a permanent collectible—symbolizing the craftsmanship and cultural elegance of Chinese baijiu, and honoring the friendship and collaboration between the two sides. The gift was accepted by Mr. Wu Shengrong, Director of the China Pavilion and Director of the Exhibition Department at the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), who offered high praise for the cultural experience brought by Wuliangye.

On the same day, the licensing ceremony for Wuliangye’s second overseas authorized experience restaurant—“Shin-ryu-in” (新龍吟)—was held in Osaka. To further expand the reach of Expo culture, the “Wuliangye · Expo Season” marketing campaign was launched from September 13 to 23 across Tokyo and Osaka. At flagship stores like the Wuliangye Grand Restaurant Tokyo and authorized experience restaurants such as Piaoxiang and Shin-ryu-in, Wuliangye offered a taste of China to global consumers, inviting more people to experience the charm of Chinese culture.

A Wuliangye spokesperson noted that, as a leading brand in China’s baijiu industry, Wuliangye will continue using the Expo platform and the universal language of food and drink to express confidence in Chinese culture and product excellence. Through meaningful cultural exchange, the brand aims to share the values of harmony in diversity and mutual prosperity, contributing Chinese brand strength to global dialogue and the building of a shared future for humanity.