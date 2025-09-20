Nettie Unveils New Collection at Kertnz Gallery

Nettie Debuts Exclusive Collection at Kertnz Private Gallery

Kertnz Private Gallery will host an exclusive one-night-only unveiling of a new series by Belizean artist Nettie. Known for her private and introspective approach to art, Nettie’s latest collection is her first to be shown in a live setting. For the first time, invited guests will have the rare opportunity to experience her work in person, making this event a highly anticipated moment for the art community.

The collection, which has never been seen before, features bold, neo-impressionist-inspired paintings that merge vibrant Caribbean influences with a deep exploration of feminine autonomy, strength, and beauty. Each piece challenges traditional representations of women, portraying them as powerful and free from the male gaze. The exhibition is more than a showcase of art; it is a celebration of the stories and experiences of women, told through the lens of Nettie’s unique perspective.

A Shift in Nettie’s Artistic Journey

Nettie’s art has always been shaped by her personal history and cultural roots. Born in Belize, she draws on her Caribbean heritage to weave complex narratives about womanhood, resilience, and identity. This new collection marks a significant shift in her artistic practice, pushing her neo-impressionist style into new, uncharted territory.

“The work I’ve created for this collection is deeply personal, but also universal. It’s a celebration of the strength, autonomy, and beauty of women , stories that have often been overlooked or marginalized,” Nettie said. “This exhibition provides a platform for those voices to be seen and heard, in a way that is deeply authentic and raw.”

A Rare Opportunity to View Nettie’s Work

As a private collector-owned gallery, Kertnz is not open to the public, making this unveiling a rare occasion for those invited. Nettie has never before allowed her works to be viewed live by the public, adding even more significance to the event. This exclusive gathering offers a chance to engage with the artist’s latest pieces in an intimate setting, allowing for a unique appreciation of her work and vision.

Kertnz Gallery, known for its commitment to showcasing art that challenges conventional boundaries, offers a space where guests can experience Nettie’s paintings in their most authentic form. The gallery’s private nature ensures that this collection will be shared only with those who are invited to witness this exclusive moment in the art world.

About Kertnz Gallery

Kertnz Gallery is a private, collector-owned gallery based in Santa Ana, CA. With a focus on contemporary art, Kertnz is known for offering exclusive access to curated collections from emerging and established artists. The gallery is dedicated to fostering an intimate art experience, offering private viewings of works that are not available to the public. By providing a platform for innovative artists, Kertnz supports works that challenge traditional boundaries and invite thought-provoking conversations.

Media Contact

Nettie

Kertnz Gallery

Email: kertnzrsvp@gmail.com

Website