Ware Disposal Responds to San Diego’s Measure B

City Policy Creates New Service Needs

The City of San Diego has implemented Measure B, effective July 1, 2025, which impacts select customers within city limits. This policy, which changes how residential waste services are managed, has created new requirements for residents who previously received city-provided services. Measure B requires some households to seek private haulers for trash, recycling, and organic waste removal.

As part of this transition, affected residents received notices detailing the change. For many, this adjustment has created uncertainty regarding reliable waste collection and compliance with city regulations. In response, Ware Disposal, a private family-owned hauler, has stepped forward to help residents resume consistent service while meeting the updated requirements under Measure B.

Ware Disposal’s Role in San Diego

Ware Disposal provides residential customers with trash, recycling, and organic waste solutions that can be adapted to fit household needs. The company’s services are designed for easy onboarding, offering fast setup for new accounts with minimal disruption.

According to Jay Ware, the General Manager of Ware Disposal, “Our focus is on making this transition seamless. We understand that changes in municipal policy can cause confusion, but we are committed to ensuring residents experience reliable and timely service from the start”

Residents who need service under Measure B can visit startmytrashpickup.com or call the company directly at 714-664-0677. Live representatives are available to guide households through the enrollment process, with service typically beginning as early as the following week.

Measure B: Understanding the Policy

Measure B was introduced by the City of San Diego to address the allocation and delivery of waste services. Its provisions shift responsibility for trash collection from the city to private providers for certain customers, marking a significant change in how residents engage with waste management.

The measure aims to balance city resources by reducing municipal coverage while encouraging private sector solutions. It also emphasizes compliance with California’s waste diversion and recycling mandates, which require cities to improve recycling and organics recovery rates.

For affected residents, this means securing a private waste hauler is no longer optional but a required step to remain in compliance with city and state regulations.

Why Ware Disposal Stands Out

While several private haulers operate in the region, Ware Disposal emphasizes flexibility and personalization of services. As a family-owned business, the company focuses on building long-term relationships with households and tailoring service levels to meet different community needs.

The company notes that it is uniquely positioned to serve San Diego customers due to its experience in residential waste, recycling, and organic collection. Its ability to provide customized service packages allows customers to choose the level and frequency of collection that fits their household rather than relying on one-size-fits-all options.

Supporting Recycling and Organics Programs

California law requires jurisdictions to meet state mandates on recycling and organic waste diversion. Under Measure B, residents will continue to play an important role in ensuring compliance with these mandates. Ware Disposal integrates recycling and organic waste collection into its services to align with environmental goals and legislative requirements.

By offering comprehensive collection options, the company helps San Diego households remain compliant while also contributing to broader sustainability objectives.

A Customer-Centered Approach

Ware Disposal differentiates itself through a customer service model designed for accessibility. Calls are answered by live representatives rather than automated systems, ensuring residents can speak directly with a staff member for assistance.

“Our goal is to make it as simple as possible,” said Jay Ware, the General Manager for Ware Disposal. “When residents contact us, they don’t encounter long hold times or complicated forms. Instead, we focus on quick onboarding so their waste services continue without unnecessary interruption.”

This approach has helped the company maintain a reputation for being responsive and reliable in the communities it serves.

The Broader Impact of Measure B

While Measure B represents a shift in waste management policy, it also highlights the growing role of private haulers in California’s urban areas. As municipalities adapt to changing budgets, sustainability mandates, and community demands, more residents are expected to rely on independent service providers.

For residents, this trend underscores the importance of selecting a provider capable of balancing convenience, compliance, and cost-effectiveness. Ware Disposal’s presence in San Diego reflects the broader shift toward flexible, localized service models.

About Ware Disposal

Ware Disposal is a family-owned residential waste hauler providing trash, recycling, and organics collection services across Southern California. The company is known for its customer-focused approach, live representative support, and ability to customize service packages for individual households. By aligning with state and local environmental requirements, Ware Disposal ensures compliance while offering efficient and accessible service. For more information, visit startmytrashpickup.com .

Media Contact

Jay Ware

Senior vice president, Ware Disposal, Inc

Email: jay@waredisposal.com

Website