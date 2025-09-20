Exploring Shanghai with Visa: Smooth and Immersive Walking Experiences

With inbound tourism to China continuing to rise, Visa and its partners are working to create a secure and convenient payment environment for international visitors. Multiple Inbound Payment Demonstration Zones are being established across the country to meet travelers’ needs.

As a global strategic partner of the 2025 “Shanghai Summer” International Consumption Season, Visa launched the Visa Zone for Shanghai Summer, offering inbound tourists eight curated city-walk routes to explore Shanghai’s history, culture, and lifestyle with smoother payment experiences.

Eight Themed City-Walk Routes

Riverside Exploration Route: Yu Garden Area (City God Temple – Shiliupu Old Wharf – Dongjiadu)

Fashion and Culture Route: Huaihai East Road Area (Julu – Changshu – Fumin)

Wutong Style Route: Wukang Road – Anfu Road – Hunan Road

Water Town Charm Route: Zhujiajiao Ancient Town – Panlong Tiandi – Tianzifang

Modern Retro Route: Nanjing Road (Bund Origin – The Bund – East Nanjing Road – Zhang Garden – Jing’an Temple)

Riverside Stroll Route: Lujiazui – Century Avenue

Art Corridor Route: West Bund Central – West Bund Dream Center

Fairy-tale Fantasy Route: Shanghai Disney Resort

These routes combine historic neighborhoods, cultural venues, and modern attractions, encouraging visitors to experience Shanghai from multiple perspectives.

Secure and Convenient Payments

Visa is promoting diverse payment methods to meet international travelers’ needs, including:

Tap to Pay for quick purchases

Tap to Ride, now enabled across all 21 Shanghai Metro lines and the Airport Maglev

Scan to Pay, bridging international and domestic QR code usage

Mobile POS, supporting small and micro merchants

Visa has also published a payment guide to help tourists use their Visa cards in over 400 Chinese cities.

Exclusive Offers for Tourists

Visa is partnering with hotels, restaurants, airlines, and retailers to provide added benefits for inbound travelers. Highlights include:

Accommodation: Discounts and privileges with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, The Peninsula Hotels, Accor Hotels Greater China, and the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection.

Dining: Offers at Cheng Long Hang (Yi Feng Garden), YongFoo Élite, premium coffee and dessert experiences, and hotel afternoon tea packages.

Transit: Discounts with China Eastern Airlines and Greater Bay Area high-speed rail services.

Experiences: Savings on hotel and flight bookings via Trip.com, and cashback at MixC shopping districts in Shenzhen.

Supporting China’s Inbound Travel Growth

Visa’s initiatives reflect its commitment to enhancing inbound tourism by making payments more accessible and secure. Through the combination of demonstration zones, city-walk experiences, and travel-related offers, Visa aims to support international visitors in discovering China’s dynamic blend of tradition and modernity. For more details on Visa Zone and travel offers, pleasw click here