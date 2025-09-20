E-Cubed Media Elevates Digital Solutions with Award-Winning UX and Technology Integration

Pioneering UX and Technology Solutions for a Digital Future

E-Cubed Media operates as a Canadian digital agency, providing innovative solutions for user experience (UX) design, enterprise content management (ECM), and technology integration. The company delivers seamless digital solutions through its expertise, enabling businesses to maintain their competitive position in the dynamic digital environment.

Under the direction of President & Founder Steve Widen, E-Cubed Media obtained UX Certification from NN/g, the global authority for research-based user experience. The agency demonstrates its commitment to user-focused design through this certification, as it bases its work on actual research findings and customer insights. The company uses collaborative methods and multiple development cycles to create projects that surpass client expectations.

Steve Widen, who leads E-Cubed Media as President & Founder, explains that the company builds enduring partnerships through its mission to create meaningful solutions that advance client needs and performance. E-Cubed Media is dedicated to enhancing the complete digital experience through technology optimization, design improvement, security enhancement, and functional enhancement.

A Track Record of Excellence

E-Cubed Media’s portfolio showcases its capability to create high-quality enterprise-level solutions for various business sectors. The agency consistently receives industry awards due to its ability to execute complex projects that produce outstanding results. E-Cubed Media stands apart from competitors through its distinctive blend of UX expertise, security compliance, and technical proficiency. The company holds the distinction of being the sole Kentico Gold Partner and Quality Expert in Western Canada, which enables it to deliver scalable and adaptable solutions that evolve with client business expansion.

The agency has also achieved significant milestones, including becoming the world’s first Kentico partner to attain SOC II Type II compliance, ensuring maximum security for all projects. Steve Widen emphasizes that E-Cubed Media delivers secure, scalable solutions, helping businesses succeed in the fast-changing digital environment.

E-Cubed Media’s excellence has not gone unnoticed on a global stage. The agency’s work has earned numerous awards for design excellence and technical achievement, including:

Kentico Site of the Year (three-time recipient)

(three-time recipient) Horizon Interactive Awards – Corporate & B2B; Software

– Corporate & B2B; Software W³ Design Awards – Consulting; Tourism; Health Care Services

– Consulting; Tourism; Health Care Services Summit Creative Awards – B2B Website; Health/Medicine

– B2B Website; Health/Medicine Communicator Awards – Government; Corporate Communications

These recognitions underscore E-Cubed’s ability to combine design, technology, and business objectives into high-performance digital experiences, consistently delivering measurable value for clients.

Agile Service and Personalized Support

The small team of 20 professionals at E-Cubed Media delivers customized service that larger organizations cannot match. The company’s structure lacks bureaucratic layers, enabling clients to reach team members directly for immediate responses and flexible project adjustments.

The E-Cubed Guarantee serves as a promise of accountability because it reserves 10% of project funds until both parties agree on performance targets. The company makes continuous adjustments to deliver optimal results for its clients, as stated by Widen.

About E-Cubed Media

E-Cubed Media operates as a Canadian digital agency specializing in UX design, enterprise content management (ECM), and technology integration services. The company delivers user-focused digital solutions that provide organizations with competitive advantages through its focus on security, scalability, and technical excellence in an increasingly digital market.

Media Contact:

Steve Widen

President & Founder, E-Cubed Media

Email: info@e-cubed.com

Website: www.e-cubed.com

Forbes Profile