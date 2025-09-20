How WAWCD Became the Leading Tool for WhatsApp Marketing in a Short Time

The story begins with young entrepreneur Saifullah Alam , who started building businesses in his early 20s while still in university. He launched two startups before eventually creating Spadasoft , a services company that grew rapidly to a team of 70, delivering projects across Europe, the USA, and the MENA region. From MVPs to multi-million-dollar platforms, Saifullah has consistently led from the front and scaled ideas into real companies.

But his vision was always clear: to move from a pure services model into building products. That dream became reality with the launch of WAWCD (Now a Best whatsapp Marketing Tool ), a platform designed directly from customer pain points that scaled organically and quickly gained traction worldwide.

Today, according to SimilarWeb, WAWCD drives over 170,000 monthly visits. Its Chrome extension for whatsapp web has more than 26,000 active users with a consistent 4.8-star rating across G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot. On Reddit , community updates show 20 million messages delivered and 80 million contacts managed across 50+ countries proof of how deeply the product resonates with businesses.

Why WhatsApp Matters

WhatsApp has more than 3 billion active users globally. For almost every kind of business whether real estate agents, salon owners, restaurants, plumbers, course sellers, trading signal providers, or even doctors running pharmaceutical setups customer communication inevitably happens on WhatsApp.

Yet the tools available to businesses had a big gap. Traditional CRMs often require setting up new WhatsApp accounts for integration, forcing companies to shift customers away from their existing numbers. Not only was this a hassle, it also meant losing the convenience of WhatsApp’s mobile app and relying instead on clunky third-party systems.

WAWCD solved this problem by building a Chrome extension that works directly on existing WhatsApp accounts, adding 50+ powerful features that every business needs to get more out of their customer conversations.

Key Features of WAWCD

Smart Inbox: Businesses often lose important chats in a flood of WhatsApp messages. WAWCD ensures a “zero inbox” approach with auto-labeling, filters, and reminders so no lead or customer follow-up is ever missed.

Businesses often lose important chats in a flood of WhatsApp messages. WAWCD ensures a “zero inbox” approach with auto-labeling, filters, and reminders so no lead or customer follow-up is ever missed. AI Features: From summarizing long group chats, converting voice notes to text, rewriting or correcting grammar before sending, to training a custom AI assistant on your business model WAWCD’s AI can handle up to 90% of queries automatically.

From summarizing long group chats, converting voice notes to text, rewriting or correcting grammar before sending, to training a custom AI assistant on your business model WAWCD’s AI can handle up to 90% of queries automatically. Bulk Messaging at 90% Lower Cost: Unlike WhatsApp API, which can cost $700 per month for just 30,000 messages (or up to 400,000 PKR for restaurants in Pakistan), WAWCD enables bulk messaging chrome extension at a fraction of the cost. Businesses save money while reaching more customers.

Unlike WhatsApp API, which can cost $700 per month for just 30,000 messages (or up to 400,000 PKR for restaurants in Pakistan), WAWCD enables at a fraction of the cost. Businesses save money while reaching more customers. Data Control: Export chats, numbers, and backups easily into CSV or vCard formats, ensuring businesses always own their data.

Export chats, numbers, and backups easily into CSV or vCard formats, ensuring businesses always own their data. Integrations: WAWCD doesn’t stop at WhatsApp. It connects seamlessly with tools like HubSpot, Airtable, and other CRMs, embedding WhatsApp directly into sales funnels.

A Gold Mine for CRMs

Almost all major CRMs advertise WhatsApp API integrations, but in practice, less than 2% of their clients use them. The reason is simple: cost. Restaurants, for example, already run on razor-thin margins. Adding a fixed cost of $700 per month for WhatsApp API messaging is nearly impossible to justify.

During meetings with CRM owners in Pakistan, Saifullah discovered that even large restaurant chains weren’t using the WhatsApp API modules provided in their CRMs.

This insight led to the development of WAWCD Cloud — a system that embeds directly into any CRM as a plugin. It delivers all the same features as the Chrome extension, at 90% lower cost than WhatsApp API. CRMs can even white-label WAWCD Cloud, brand it as their own, and resell it to customers, creating a new revenue stream with zero extra development.

Why People Trust WAWCD

Trust has been central to WAWCD’s growth. The platform has earned over 1,500 five-star reviews across G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot. Users consistently highlight its intuitive interface, powerful features, and responsive customer support.

More importantly, WAWCD has built a loyal global community. From small local businesses to fast-scaling startups, companies rely on WAWCD to make WhatsApp communication more organized, affordable, and effective.

The Future of WAWCD

The vision doesn’t stop here. WAWCD continues to push forward with new features, deeper CRM integrations, and AI-driven workflows designed to keep businesses ahead of the curve in customer communication.

The mission remains simple yet ambitious: make WhatsApp automation accessible to every business no matter the size, budget, or technical background.

Conclusion

From a young entrepreneur’s dream to a global product trusted by thousands, WAWCD’s rise has been rapid but rooted in solving real pain points. With millions of messages sent, tens of thousands of users onboard, and partnerships with CRMs worldwide, WAWCD has proven that the future of WhatsApp marketing doesn’t have to be expensive, it just has to be smarter.

For more information, visit WAWCD's official website or check out their Chrome Store page.

