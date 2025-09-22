DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Uber Eats to Pilot Drone Delivery in Partnership with Flytrex

ByDayne Lee

Sep 22, 2025

Uber Eats to Pilot Drone Delivery in Partnership with Flytrex

Uber will test using drones for Uber Eats deliveries in some U.S. markets by the end of this year, a move made possible through a new partnership with Israeli startup Flytrex. As part of the deal, Uber will also make a small, non-material investment in Flytrex. This collaboration marks a return to drone technology for Uber, which had previously trialed drone deliveries in 2019. The company never fully committed to the idea back then due to a restrictive regulatory environment and eventually sold its “Elevate” aviation division to the air taxi company Joby.

A History of In-House and Partnered Tech

The new partnership with Flytrex is part of a broader trend of Uber re-engaging with technologies it once developed in-house. For example, Uber now partners with autonomous vehicle companies like Waymo to offer self-driving rides in cities such as Atlanta. The company also aims to bring electric air taxis to its service in the next few years. This new approach seems to be driven by a loosening of the regulatory environment around new types of aircraft, which is making aerial delivery a more viable option. Flytrex, which has already made “over 200,000 deliveries” across the U.S. and also works with Uber Eats competitor DoorDash, is one of only four companies authorized by the FAA for “Beyond Visual Line of Sight” operations, a key step for scalable commercial drone logistics.

What The Author’s Opinion

This re-entry into drone delivery through a partnership, rather than in-house development, signals a significant strategic shift for Uber. By leveraging the expertise of a specialized startup like Flytrex, Uber is adopting a more pragmatic and capital-efficient approach to innovation. This “asset-light” model allows the company to quickly test and scale new technologies without incurring the massive R&D costs and regulatory hurdles of building from scratch. This strategy positions Uber to remain at the forefront of new mobility trends while focusing on its core platform business, demonstrating a clear understanding that in today’s market, alliances can be more valuable than sole ownership of a technology.

Featured image credit: ShareGrid via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Notion’s Annual Revenue Exceeds $500 Million with AI-Powered Growth
Sep 22, 2025 Hilary Ong
iPhone 17 Goes on Sale Globally as Apple Faces China Rivals and AI Doubts
Sep 22, 2025 Dayne Lee
Google Now Lets You Share Custom Gemini AI Assistants
Sep 22, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801