DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Now Lets You Share Custom Gemini AI Assistants

ByHilary Ong

Sep 22, 2025

Google Now Lets You Share Custom Gemini AI Assistants

Google announced on Thursday that it is now possible to share your Gemini Gems, which are custom AI assistants and experts designed for specific tasks. The Gems feature was launched last year, initially as part of the Gemini Advanced paid subscription, allowing users to write instructions to create a specialized AI chatbot for different scenarios. Google launched with premade Gems, including a learning coach, a brainstorming assistant, and a career guide.

Now, Google says you will be able to share your Gems with friends, family, or co-workers as easily as sharing a file from Google Drive. The company suggests this will make Gems more accessible to a wider audience, as not everyone uses the advanced customization feature. It could also help prevent people from rebuilding the same Gems, allowing for consistency when multiple co-workers, for example, need to use a similar tool. This collaborative feature is also expected to be useful for personal projects, such as planning family vacations, creating meal planners, or working on collaborative writing projects.

How to Share and Control Access

Sharing a Gem is a straightforward process. You simply open the Gem manager on the Gemini web app and click the “Share” icon next to any Gem you’ve created. Similar to Google Drive, this feature gives you control over who can view and use your Gems, as well as who is allowed to edit them.

After being initially available to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise subscribers in over 150 countries, Google announced in March that Gems were now available to everyone and could also support file uploads, further expanding their capabilities. This new sharing feature is the next logical step in making these custom AI assistants more collaborative and widely used.

Author’s Opinion

This new sharing feature is a crucial strategic move for Google. By making Gems as easily shareable as a Google Drive file, Google is not just adding a new feature but is creating a pathway for its AI tools to spread virally. This moves Gemini from a personal productivity tool to a collaborative one, which could greatly accelerate its adoption in professional and personal contexts. The seamless integration with the familiar Google Drive sharing model makes it instantly intuitive and easy to use. This could be the key to making custom AI assistants a mainstream concept, solidifying Google’s position as a leader in the collaborative AI space.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Notion’s Annual Revenue Exceeds $500 Million with AI-Powered Growth
Sep 22, 2025 Hilary Ong
iPhone 17 Goes on Sale Globally as Apple Faces China Rivals and AI Doubts
Sep 22, 2025 Dayne Lee
Uber Eats to Pilot Drone Delivery in Partnership with Flytrex
Sep 22, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801