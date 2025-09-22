Google Now Lets You Share Custom Gemini AI Assistants

Google announced on Thursday that it is now possible to share your Gemini Gems, which are custom AI assistants and experts designed for specific tasks. The Gems feature was launched last year, initially as part of the Gemini Advanced paid subscription, allowing users to write instructions to create a specialized AI chatbot for different scenarios. Google launched with premade Gems, including a learning coach, a brainstorming assistant, and a career guide.

Now, Google says you will be able to share your Gems with friends, family, or co-workers as easily as sharing a file from Google Drive. The company suggests this will make Gems more accessible to a wider audience, as not everyone uses the advanced customization feature. It could also help prevent people from rebuilding the same Gems, allowing for consistency when multiple co-workers, for example, need to use a similar tool. This collaborative feature is also expected to be useful for personal projects, such as planning family vacations, creating meal planners, or working on collaborative writing projects.

How to Share and Control Access

Sharing a Gem is a straightforward process. You simply open the Gem manager on the Gemini web app and click the “Share” icon next to any Gem you’ve created. Similar to Google Drive, this feature gives you control over who can view and use your Gems, as well as who is allowed to edit them.

After being initially available to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise subscribers in over 150 countries, Google announced in March that Gems were now available to everyone and could also support file uploads, further expanding their capabilities. This new sharing feature is the next logical step in making these custom AI assistants more collaborative and widely used.

Author’s Opinion This new sharing feature is a crucial strategic move for Google. By making Gems as easily shareable as a Google Drive file, Google is not just adding a new feature but is creating a pathway for its AI tools to spread virally. This moves Gemini from a personal productivity tool to a collaborative one, which could greatly accelerate its adoption in professional and personal contexts. The seamless integration with the familiar Google Drive sharing model makes it instantly intuitive and easy to use. This could be the key to making custom AI assistants a mainstream concept, solidifying Google’s position as a leader in the collaborative AI space.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

