Zypto Announces Launch of Version 1.21, Expanding DeFi Utility with Hive Blockchain and Latin American Payments

Poland, Sept 10, 2025 – Zypto today announced the release of version 1.21 of its DeFi platform, marking a significant step in making blockchain payments more practical and accessible. The new update includes feature upgrades across performance and connectivity, integration of the Hive blockchain, and the introduction of direct payments through Brazil’s PIX and Colombia’s Nequi, expanding the platform’s reach in Latin America.

Zypto App: Core of the Platform

At the heart of the release is the multichain crypto wallet app , designed for active asset use. The app supports multi-chain swaps, decentralized exchange (DEX) integration, and Web3 connectivity. Security is reinforced by the Vault Key Card, a proprietary cold wallet solution that adds an additional layer of protection for digital assets.

Practical Payments with Crypto Cards

Zypto enhances its platform with real-world payment features, led by its crypto cards . Available in both virtual and physical formats, the cards allow users to load funds directly from the wallet, retaining full self-custody until transactions are made. This functionality combines the flexibility of decentralized finance with the convenience of modern financial tools, ensuring users can transact globally with control and ease.

Partnerships Driving Adoption

Zypto’s development is reinforced through collaborations across both decentralized and traditional finance. Partnerships with Stellar, Dash, Pi Network, Hive Blockchain, and Shiba Inu highlight its alignment with global blockchain communities. Meanwhile, integration with partners such as MoneyGram demonstrates its ability to connect emerging technologies with established payment networks.

Expert Perspective

“Centralized exchange crypto cards force users to trade control for convenience,” said Joseph Parkin, Co-Founder of Zypto. “Zypto proves that both can coexist. With version 1.21, we are not only expanding features but also integrating regional payment systems like PIX and Nequi, showing how crypto can fit into daily financial life.”

Outlook for DeFi Adoption

Analysts emphasize that blockchain adoption will accelerate through platforms that merge usability with decentralization. Zypto’s roadmap reflects this trajectory, with continued investment in practical payment features, cross-border partnerships, and advanced security measures. With version 1.21, the company strengthens its position as a category leader in making decentralized finance accessible worldwide.

About Zypto

Zypto is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform offering a multichain crypto wallet app with integrated payment solutions, including crypto cards, bill payments, and mobile services. By combining self-custody with real-world utility, Zypto bridges blockchain technology with traditional financial systems.

For more information, visit: https://zypto.com/