RAVAULT (Real Asset Vault) Launches Presale for Groundbreakingi Tokenized Real Estate Ecosystem, Backed by $2B in Assets

RAVAULT (Real Asset Vault), a pioneering blockchain ecosystem, today announced the presale of its native $RAVAULT Coin ($RAVC), offering early investors exclusive access to its revolutionary tokenized real-world asset (RWA) platform.

Backed by a robust portfolio of $2 billion CAD in protocol-owned real estate assets, with an additional $4 billion CAD in the pipeline, RAVAULT is positioned as the largest and most advanced tokenized RWA ecosystem, bridging the gap between traditional real estate and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The RAVAULT platform enables the fractional, liquid, and global ownership of traditionally illiquid real estate markets. By leveraging NFT-backed collateral, each asset—from income-generating rental properties to major development projects—is tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain.

The value of the fungible $RAVC is derived from this growing collateral pool of real estate NFTs, providing a secure, asset-backed cryptocurrency. This innovative model allows users to stake their tokens and earn monthly yield distributions generated from rental income and asset appreciation, democratizing access to institutional-grade investments for everyone.

“We have achieved over a billion dollars in construction successfully. The environment of financing has changed and we want to explore new ways that investors can participate in our projects,” said a representative from the G Group Development Inc. “RAVAULT enables tokenized real world asset trading on a global scale for everyone.”

The project boasts a formidable leadership team with deep roots in real estate, AI and Web3. Leveraging their deep AI expertise, the team developed ELLIE AI, an advanced AI employee offering round-the-clock phone support, automated service intake, real-time appointment scheduling, callback reminders, and comprehensive email notifications.

Co-Founder and CEO Xavier Jehovah, an early blockchain builder, spearheaded the partnerships to assemble RAVAULT’s massive $4 billion asset pipeline. He is joined by Co-Founder and CTO Abdullah Humayun, the technical visionary who architected the tokenization of billions in assets; COO Attilio Polsinelli, a bilingual entrepreneur who channels his passion for innovation into operational excellence; and CMO Keysean Powell, who brings over eight years of expertise in the RWA sector and cross-border financial facilitation.

A key pillar of RAVAULT’s foundation is its unwavering commitment to compliance. RAVAULT’s compliance framework is guided by Miller Thomson LLP, a leading national law firm, ensuring full regulatory adherence. Following the successful conclusion of its presale, the $RAVC is confirmed for listing on key exchanges, including Biconomy as a key partner, with advanced talks underway with Bitmart. A listing on CoinGecko will also follow, enhancing liquidity and accessibility for a global investor base.

Having already garnered significant attention at industry events like Consensus 2024 in Toronto, the RAVAULT team will continue its outreach at major global conferences throughout the year.

The RAVAULT presale represents a unique opportunity for investors to gain early entry into a vetted, asset-backed ecosystem before its public exchange listing and official platform launch in Q3 2025.

For more information and to participate in the RAVAULT presale, visit ravault.com.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.