Lucky White Goods Announces Expansion and Commitment to Sustainability Across Australia

Lucky White Goods Expands Operations and Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

Lucky White Goods PTY LTD, a leader in the sustainable appliance reselling market, is proud to announce its continued growth and expansion across Australia. Founded in 2012, the company has now expanded its operations to six locations nationwide, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Alexandria. Lucky White Goods continues to be one of the largest resellers of high-quality, refurbished, and factory seconds appliances in the country.

With over 10,000 appliances sold to date, Lucky White Goods is not only providing consumers with affordable, high-quality alternatives to buying new, but it is also actively contributing to environmental sustainability. The company’s unique approach to reselling used appliances helps reduce electronic waste and provides Australians with an eco-friendly option when outfitting their homes or businesses.

Leading the Charge in Appliance Sustainability

As the world grapples with environmental challenges, Lucky White Goods is setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the appliance reselling industry. In an era increasingly dominated by “greenwashing,” Lucky White Goods prides itself on offering genuinely sustainable products that reduce waste, conserve resources, and support the local economy.

“We are proud to be a part of the solution,” said a representative from Lucky White Goods. “Every refurbished appliance we sell helps keep electronic waste out of landfills, reduces the need for manufacturing new products, and ultimately benefits the environment. Our customers can feel good about their purchase knowing they are making a positive impact on the planet.”

Lucky White Goods’ offerings include a wide range of home appliances, including fridge freezers, washing machines, dryers, microwaves, and TVs, all carefully refurbished to meet the highest quality standards. With a focus on durability and functionality, each appliance sold comes with a solid warranty, ensuring peace of mind for every customer.

Same-Day Delivery and Competitive Pricing Across Australia

Lucky White Goods has set itself apart with its exceptional customer service, including offering same-day delivery across its six locations. Whether customers are located in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, or Alexandria, the company is committed to getting their purchases to them quickly, making it easier than ever to choose an eco-friendly option without delay.

In addition to fast delivery, the company continues to offer competitive pricing on all its products, ensuring that consumers don’t have to choose between affordability and sustainability. With warranties ranging from 3 months for refurbished appliances to 1 year for brand new products, customers can feel confident that they are getting both value and reliability.

Expanding Reach to Serve More Australians

Lucky White Goods’ expansion to six locations is a testament to its rapid growth and commitment to providing eco-friendly appliance solutions to more Australians. Customers across the country can now access the company’s full range of products, knowing they are contributing to reducing waste and making a responsible choice when it comes to purchasing household appliances.

“Expanding our footprint allows us to serve even more Australians with the affordable, high-quality appliances they need,” said a representative from the company. “We’re proud to offer a solution that is both environmentally responsible and cost-effective, and we look forward to helping more Australians make smart, sustainable purchasing decisions.”

About Lucky White Goods

Lucky White Goods PTY LTD was founded in 2012 with the mission of offering affordable, high-quality, and sustainably recycled home appliances. The company has since grown into one of the largest appliance resellers in Australia, with six locations nationwide. Known for its commitment to sustainability, Lucky White Goods offers a variety of refurbished, factory seconds, and brand-new appliances, all backed by reliable warranties. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional value while actively contributing to reducing electronic waste and preserving the environment.

For more information about Lucky White Goods and to browse their wide selection of appliances, visit www.luckywhitegoods.com .

