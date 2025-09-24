Windows 11 May Soon Get Video Wallpapers, First Time Since Vista

The video wallpaper feature, last seen in Windows Vista, may be making a comeback in Windows 11. A new change has been discovered in some of the latest Windows 11 preview builds that allows users to upload video files to automatically play as their desktop background. The feature, which was spotted in the Dev and Beta builds, is not yet available to most people, but its presence suggests it may be part of a future update. The feature supports a variety of video file types, including MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, M4V, and MKV. It is unclear what the maximum length for a video wallpaper might be.

How the New Feature Works

This new feature will only work on the desktop and will not allow users to upload videos for their lock screen. While it has been possible to use video wallpapers on Windows through third-party tools for years, this will be the first time Microsoft has had a built-in option for nearly two decades. The original feature, called DreamScene, was part of Windows Vista. Microsoft then chose to discontinue it for Windows 7. A major concern that has been raised is the potential negative impact on a laptop’s battery life and a computer’s performance. The final impact will not be known until an official rollout.

Author’s Opinion This feature is a clear sign that Microsoft is listening to its user base and tapping into a trend of deep personalization. While video wallpapers might seem like a nostalgic callback to Windows Vista, their return in Windows 11, nearly two decades later, is a testament to the enduring desire of users to customize their digital environments. This move also serves as a subtle shot at third-party applications like Wallpaper Engine by integrating a feature that was previously only available through external software. By building native tools to enhance the core Windows experience, Microsoft is making a statement about its commitment to user-centric design and could win back some of the customization market it once lost.

