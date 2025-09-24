LHRC Program Recognized as Best HR Training for Leaders in Saudi Arabia of 2025

Leading the Way in HR Transformation

CIQHR.com, through its flagship Lead HR Consultancy Program (LHRC), is setting a new standard for human resources consultancy training across the Gulf region. The program has seen increasing demand and success, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, and Egypt, where it has equipped HR professionals with the skills and tools needed to transition into consultancy roles.

Since its inception, LHRC has been designed to meet the growing need for strategic HR professionals capable of advising organizations on operational efficiency, compliance, and talent management. With its CPD-accredited structure and fully online, self-paced learning model, the program is quickly becoming the go-to option for professionals seeking to elevate their careers.

Impact of LHRC Across the Gulf Region

The Gulf region has long been known for its dynamic and rapidly growing business environment, which has significantly increased the demand for skilled HR consultants. CIQHR.com has responded by tailoring the LHRC program to address specific challenges faced by HR professionals in the region.

“The HR landscape in the Gulf is evolving, and companies are increasingly looking for HR professionals who can provide strategic advice and implement systems that drive business success, “LHRC empowers HR professionals to step into consultancy roles with the expertise, credibility, and practical tools necessary to make a significant impact.”

By offering practical, real-world solutions such as HR audits, compliance strategies, and AI-driven HR processes, LHRC graduates are well-equipped to meet the needs of organizations in the Gulf, particularly in the areas of performance management, employee relations, and organizational development.

A Global-Credentials Program with Local Impact

One of the key features of the LHRC program is its flexibility. Delivered entirely online, participants can engage with the material at their own pace, making it an ideal option for busy professionals across the globe. Whether working in-house or transitioning to independent consultancy, graduates of the program walk away with a globally recognized credential that gives them a competitive edge in the job market.

“The flexibility of the online platform, combined with the immediate application of skills gained, makes LHRC a standout program,” says Beainy. “Our graduates leave the program with not only the knowledge they need to succeed but also the practical tools to immediately start offering consultancy services.”

Tailored Training for HR Professionals in the Gulf

The demand for HR consultancy is particularly high in the Gulf countries, which have seen rapid expansion in industries such as oil and gas, technology, and real estate. As businesses continue to grow, the need for efficient HR systems, compliance management, and employee performance strategies becomes even more critical. LHRC provides the essential training to meet these needs, empowering professionals to lead organizational change and improve business outcomes.

The program covers a wide range of HR consultancy topics, including HR audits, performance appraisals, job descriptions, and KPIs, all tailored to meet the region’s unique business needs. With these competencies, HR professionals can contribute to organizational growth while developing their consultancy careers.

Recent Recognition: LHRC Awarded Best HR Training for Leaders in Saudi Arabia

CIQHR.com’s LHRC program has recently earned the esteemed title of Best HR Training for Leaders in Saudi Arabia at the Evergreen Awards 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights the program’s dedication to providing top-tier HR consultancy training and its positive impact on HR professionals across the Gulf region. The award underscores the program’s role in transforming careers and shaping the future of HR consultancy.

How LHRC is Shaping the Future of HR

Through comprehensive learning modules, LHRC participants gain practical knowledge in crucial HR functions, allowing them to conduct audits, design systems, and implement strategies that align with organizational goals. With an emphasis on real-world application, the program equips HR professionals with the tools they need to drive business performance and organizational success.

Beyond just skill-building, LHRC offers participants a pathway to independence, enabling them to either offer consultancy services independently or become key in-house experts capable of leading HR transformation initiatives.

About CIQHR.com

CIQHR.com is a leading provider of human resource consultancy and training programs, offering online CPD-accredited courses that cater to HR professionals worldwide. The company’s flagship program, LHRC (Lead HR Consultancy Program), empowers HR professionals to advance their careers by transitioning into strategic consultancy roles, driving performance improvements, and becoming influential leaders in the HR industry.

CIQHR.com’s commitment to excellence and innovation in HR education ensures that participants gain the necessary skills and credibility to stand out in a competitive global market.

For more information, visit HR training or LHRC Program Overview .

