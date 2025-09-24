Winner Medical Partners with Dealmoon to Launch the Back-to-School Campaign, Bringing 100% Cotton Face Towel to Campuses

As the new academic year begins, Winner Medical, in partnership with Dealmoon, has launched a nationwide Back-to-School Campaign, bringing its signature 100% cotton disposable face towels directly to students through 120+ events at top U.S. universities , including NYU, UC Berkeley, Columbia, Harvard, Yale, MIT, Virginia Tech, USC, and more. With vibrant pop-up booths and hands-on sampling, the campaign aimed to help students start the school year fresh—by introducing a clean, gentle skincare essential tailored for campus life.

A Fresh Start, Naturally — With 100% Cotton Care



Winner Medical’s Back-to-School campaign is grounded in its core philosophy: “100% Cotton Face Towel, Ultra Clean.” With this initiative, the brand encourages students—especially freshmen navigating a new environment—to rethink their daily skincare habits and embrace a cleaner, more mindful routine.

Many students struggle with sensitive skin or frequent breakouts, often unaware that reusing regular towels can harbor bacteria and worsen these issues. Shared dorm bathrooms and hectic schedules only add to the challenge, making it harder to maintain healthy skin.

Winner 100% cotton disposable face towels offer a simple, effective solution. Whether it’s daily cleansing, makeup removal, or a quick refresh after class, these towels provide a clean, gentle touch students can trust.

Through this campaign, Winner Medical isn’t just promoting a product—it’s bringing skincare awareness to campuses across the country. By reaching students where they are and introducing them to healthier alternatives, the brand is encouraging a new generation to take better care of their skin, naturally.

A Pop-Up Tour That Put Skin—and Students—First

Winner Medical didn’t just deliver a product—they created an experience. At each campus, their vibrant pop-up booths quickly became student hotspots. At each stop, Winner Medical set up eye-catching pop-up booths where students could explore the products, speak with brand reps, and most importantly—feel the difference of 100% cotton for themselves. The moment students touched the soft, skin-friendly towels, the reactions were immediate: curiosity turned into surprise, and surprise turned into enthusiasm.

Lines formed early, and the energy stayed high throughout the day. Students stopped by to receive free samples and experience the feel of 100% cotton firsthand. The buzz wasn’t just about giveaways; it was about discovery. Many students had never tried anything like the Winner 100% Cotton Disposable Face Towel, and the chance to experience them firsthand made a lasting impression.

The success of these pop-ups showed just how eager young people are to embrace healthier, more thoughtful skincare choices—especially when the products feel as good as they perform. For Winner Medical, the tour wasn’t just about visibility; it was about connection. By meeting students where they are, and letting the products speak for themselves, Winner turned everyday skincare into a moment worth talking about.

Real Impact, Real Benefits — Skincare That Fits Your Life

Both the classic and XL versions of Winner’s 100% Cotton Disposable Face Towels share the same core benefits:

Gentle on Skin, Tough on Dirt: Soft enough for sensitive skin, yet effective at removing dirt, oil, and makeup—without irritation.

One-Time Use, Zero Worry: Disposable design helps prevent breakouts by avoiding the bacteria buildup common with reused towels

Improve Skin Condition in 4 Weeks: With consistent use improvements in redness, sensitivity, and overall skin clarity.

Natural, Chemical-Free, and Unscented: No added fragrance, no harsh chemicals

Environmentally Friendly: Made from 100% biodegradable cotton for a skincare choice that’s gentle on skin and the planet.

The difference lies in the details. The classic version is ideal for daily cleansing, while the XL towel, with its larger size and pearl-texture design, offers a deeper clean—perfect for makeup removal or extended skincare routines.

In short, these 100% cotton disposable face towels do more than just replace your washcloth—they simplify your routine, protect your skin, and help you feel good in your own skin. For students juggling classes, social life, and self-care, it’s one small change that delivers real, lasting impact.

From Campus to Cart: Take the Experience Home

Even if you didn’t catch Winner Medical’s pop-up booth on campus, you can still enjoy the same ultra-clean, cotton-soft skincare at home. To keep the Back-to-School momentum going, Winner Medical is offering exclusive online discounts, so students everywhere can experience the difference of 100% cotton—anytime, anywhere.

Whether you’re settling into dorm life or refreshing your skincare routine for the new semester, now’s the perfect time to stock up:

Classic Winner 100% Cotton Disposable Face Towel (6 packs)

Winner 100% Cotton Disposable Face Towel XL

Winner Medical ’s online store makes it easy to bring these dorm-friendly, skin-saving essentials right to your doorstep. Whether you’re dealing with breakouts, late-night study sessions, or just want a cleaner, softer way to care for your face—this is your moment to switch to something better.

Shop now and treat your skin to the natural comfort it deserves.

Don’t wait—these Back-to-School deals won’t last forever.