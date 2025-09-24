Steven Schwartz of Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. Announces Firm’s Milestone of $500 Million in Client Recoveries

Steven Schwartz Presents Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. Reaches $500 Million in Client Recoveries

Steven A. Schwartz, Managing Partner of Joel H. Schwartz, P.C., is proud to announce that the firm has surpassed a major milestone: recovering over $500 million for its clients. This achievement further cements the firm’s position as one of Massachusetts’ leading personal injury law firms, known for securing significant compensation in a wide range of accident and injury cases.

Under Steven Schwartz’s leadership, the firm has grown to represent thousands of clients across Massachusetts, offering comprehensive legal services in personal injury law. This includes representing victims of automobile accidents, workers’ compensation claims, slip-and-fall injuries, dog bites, and more severe catastrophic cases such as brain injuries.

“We are proud to have reached this milestone, which reflects our commitment to fighting for justice for those who have been injured,” said Steven Schwartz. “Every case we handle, whether it’s a minor accident or a catastrophic injury, gets the same level of dedication and attention to detail. Our success is a testament to our relentless advocacy for clients and our unwavering focus on delivering the best possible outcomes.”

The Firm’s Track Record of Success

Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. has built a reputation for winning significant settlements and verdicts on behalf of injured individuals. With over 185 years of combined litigation experience and more than 30,000 cases successfully won, the firm consistently secures high-value settlements for clients.

Recent successes for the firm include a $16 million verdict for a brain injury case and multiple multi-million-dollar settlements in cases involving severe injuries. These successes demonstrate the firm’s ability to handle the most complex and challenging cases with skill and dedication.

“We treat each case with the seriousness it deserves,” said Steven Schwartz. “Whether the case is big or small, we ensure that our clients are fully informed, supported, and receive the full compensation they are entitled to.”

Client-Centered Service with Proven Results

One of the key factors that sets Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. apart from other law firms is its focus on client service. The firm prides itself on offering a personalized, responsive approach to every case. Unlike many personal injury firms, clients have direct access to their attorneys from day one, ensuring that their concerns are addressed promptly and that they remain fully informed throughout the legal process.

“We are here for our clients at every step of the journey,” Schwartz noted. “From helping them access medical care to handling all the legal complexities, we are committed to making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible. Our clients’ well-being is our top priority.”

The firm’s dedication to providing first-class client experiences has resulted in hundreds of 5 star written testimonials from satisfied clients. These clients often highlight the firm’s transparency, compassion, and thoroughness in handling their cases.

A Local Firm with Deep Roots in Boston

While national personal injury law firms may operate in Massachusetts, Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. has deep local roots in the Boston community. The firm’s extensive knowledge of Massachusetts’ legal landscape, its courts, and its people has made it a trusted resource for injury victims throughout the region for over 60 years

As a locally-owned firm, Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. is deeply invested in the community. The firm’s attorneys are active in various local organizations, including the Massachusetts Brain Injury Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and Belmond’s Wish. The firm also provides pro bono legal services through programs like the Massachusetts Bar Association’s Dial-A-Lawyer.

Commitment to Excellence in Personal Injury Law

With over 60 years in business, Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. is a leader in personal injury law. The firm’s success is built on its commitment to delivering exceptional legal representation, fighting for fair compensation, and providing clients with the best possible legal experience.

“We take pride in our results, but we also take pride in the way we treat our clients,” Steven Schwartz emphasized. “Justice is about more than winning cases. It’s about making sure that our clients’ voices are heard, that they receive the compensation they deserve, and that they feel supported every step of the way.”

Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. Recognized as Boston’s Best Personal Injury Law Firm for 2025

Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. has been named the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Boston for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm’s over 55 years of dedication to delivering exceptional legal results, including recovering more than $500 million for clients across Massachusetts. Led by Steven A. Schwartz, the firm’s reputation for excellence is built on a client-centered approach, expert litigation, and a consistent record of multi-million-dollar verdicts. With a team of seasoned attorneys specializing in personal injury law, Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. remains a trusted leader in the field.

About Joel H. Schwartz, P.C.

Founded in 1965, Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. is one of Massachusetts’ leading personal injury law firms. With more than 185 years of combined experience, the firm has successfully handled over 30,000 cases and recovered over $500 million in compensation for its clients. Specializing exclusively in personal injury law, the firm offers representation in cases involving automobile accidents, slip-and-falls, workers’ compensation, dog bites, and catastrophic injuries. Joel H. Schwartz, P.C. is committed to providing top-tier legal service while maintaining a compassionate approach to every case.

Media Contact

Steven Schwartz

President/Managing Partner, Joel H. Schwartz, P.C.

Email: sas@joelhschwartz.com

Website: www.joelhschwartz.com

Facebook: Joel H. Schwartz, P.C.