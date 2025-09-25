Art Marina Tax Firm LLC Expands Tax and Financial Services in Ohio

New Tax Services Empowering Ohio’s Businesses and Individuals

Art Marina Tax Firm LLC is dedicated to offering services that help businesses and individuals thrive. “Tax season is only a small part of the picture,” says Marina Artymenko, President of Art Marina Tax Firm LLC. “We aim to be there for our clients all year long, helping them grow their businesses, reduce financial stress, and maximize their outcomes. Our new services are designed to provide peace of mind and enable our clients to focus on what truly matters—their growth.”



A Holistic Approach to Financial Success

While many firms focus solely on tax filing, Art Marina Tax Firm LLC sets itself apart by offering a more comprehensive, year-round approach. By combining professional expertise with personal experience, the firm’s services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The staff regularly undergoes training, ensuring they stay current with the latest tax laws and financial strategies, enabling them to provide actionable advice that minimizes tax liabilities and supports smarter business decisions.

Commitment to Community and Financial Literacy

In addition to expanding its business services, Art Marina Tax Firm LLC remains deeply committed to improving financial literacy and supporting local communities. Marina Artymenko also founded Marie’s Mission Dravet, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness for families affected by Dravet syndrome. She is actively involved with the Ukrainian Academy Inc., which provides cultural education and language support to immigrant families in Ohio.

These efforts reflect the firm’s dedication not only to financial success but also to community growth. Artymenko’s personal journey, having immigrated from Ukraine at the age of 11, fuels her desire to help others succeed and understand the importance of financial literacy.

Best Tax Firm in Rocky River of 2025

Art Marina Tax Firm LLC’s excellence in service has been recognized with the prestigious title of Best Tax Firm in Rocky River of 2025 at the Evergreen Awards. This award highlights the firm’s outstanding contributions to the financial services industry, particularly in tax preparation, business consulting, and financial literacy. Under Artymenko’s leadership, the firm has set new industry standards by offering comprehensive, client-focused strategies that help individuals and businesses achieve financial success.

The Team Behind Art Marina Tax Firm LLC

The team at Art Marina Tax Firm LLC is led by highly trained professionals with diverse backgrounds in accounting, business consulting, and financial planning. The firm’s focus on ongoing education ensures they remain at the forefront of industry developments. Art Marina Tax Firm LLC places a high priority on understanding the unique needs of each client, whether an individual or business owner, ensuring every service and recommendation is customized for the best possible outcome.

Artymenko, with a Master’s in Business Administration and a minor in Accounting, has built a firm that values education and adapts to the evolving financial landscape. This enables Art Marina Tax Firm LLC to continue delivering high-quality services that empower clients.

Vision for Continued Growth

Looking forward, Art Marina Tax Firm LLC intends to expand its range of services and reach more clients across Ohio and beyond. As the firm grows, it remains committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of taxes, business development, and financial planning with clarity and confidence. Through expert service, ongoing education, and strong community involvement, Art Marina Tax Firm LLC aims to build lasting client relationships and provide support well beyond the tax season.

About Art Marina Tax Firm LLC

Art Marina Tax Firm LLC, located in Rocky River, Ohio, offers comprehensive tax and financial services, including tax preparation, business consulting, payroll management, and financial planning. Founded by Marina Artymenko, the firm combines professional expertise with personal experience to deliver strategies that help individuals and businesses succeed. With a strong commitment to community service and financial literacy, the firm empowers clients to achieve long-term financial security.

Media Contact

Marina Artymenko

President, Art Marina Tax Firm LLC

Email: info@artmarinataxfirm.com

Website: artmarinataxfirm.com