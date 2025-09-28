DMR News

Safety Training Seminars Opens A New CPR Certification School in Bakersfield, CA

Sep 28, 2025

Safety Training Seminars, a woman-owned company founded in 1989, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest CPR Certification School, located at 2116 24th Street, Suite 2, Bakersfield, CA 93301. This vibrant new location brings high-quality, American Heart Association (AHA) training to the heart of Bakersfield, giving healthcare professionals and community members a convenient way to learn life-saving skills.

For more than three decades, Safety Training Seminars has provided trusted instruction in CPR, BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), and First Aid. With over 70 training locations throughout California, the organization has become a leader in empowering communities with the confidence and knowledge to act in emergencies. Now, Bakersfield joins the map as a proud new hub for education, safety, and preparedness.

The Bakersfield CPR Certification School will offer flexible class schedules designed to accommodate busy professionals, students, and families. All courses are taught by highly experienced American Heart Association instructors who combine expertise with engaging, hands-on learning. From medical providers at local hospitals to teachers, childcare workers, fitness coaches, and everyday heroes, the school welcomes anyone who wants to be ready when it matters most.

“Every second counts in an emergency,” said Laura Seidel, President of Safety Training Seminars. “We’re excited to open our doors in Bakersfield and help more people feel prepared to save a life. Whether you’re renewing a certification for your career or learning CPR for the first time, our team is here to support you.”

Safety Training Seminars also introduces Bakersfield residents to the latest in CPR training technology. Many courses feature the CPR simulation stations, which allows students to practice on interactive manikins that provide instant feedback on technique. This innovative method helps learners master chest compression depth, rate, and ventilation skills in a way that’s fun, memorable, and clinically effective.

With thousands of five-star Google reviews and a reputation for excellence, Safety Training Seminars is dedicated not just to teaching skills, but to building confidence and inspiring action at its new CPR classes in Bakersfield.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars, use the contact details below:

