Bogota: The Cultural Capital of Latin America That Is Setting the Pace

Bogota is not just a place to visit; it is a place to experience intensely. Colombia’s capital has emerged as Latin America’s new epicenter of cultural tourism, captivating travelers worldwide with its vibrant and diverse artistic, musical, and gastronomic offerings. It is a city where every street, stage, and corner breathes creativity.

With more than 18,000 cultural events per year, a dynamic agenda, and a historic legacy reflected in every neighborhood, Bogota has established itself as an unmissable destination for those who look for experiences that nourish the soul through art and culture. From world-renowned museums to multitudinous outdoor festivals, the city offers a unique opportunity to connect its visitors with the essence of the Latin American identity.

According to data from the Bogota Tourism Observatory, cultural activities are the top choice for 73% of international visitors to the city, followed by local gastronomy, nature tourism, shopping, and business. And it’s no surprise: Bogota offers various experiences that masterfully blend the traditional and the contemporary.

In a single day, a traveler can enjoy an art exhibition , attend a concert at a central venue, enjoy a play at a heritage theater, and end the day with a signature dinner. Its culinary scene—ranging from ajiaco and a hot chocolate with tamal in traditional markets to haute cuisine menus crafted by award-winning chefs—has positioned Bogota as a world-class culinary destination.

The now traditional Festivales Al Parque— free and open-air —are another cultural hallmark of the city. With 30 years of history, Rock al Parque is Latin America’s most significant free rock festival. It is joined by others celebrating the country’s musical diversity, such as Salsa al Parque, Colombia al Parque, Vallenato al Parque, and Joropo al Parque, attracting thousands of attendees each year.

Bogota also shines for its cultural infrastructure: more than 60 museums—including the Gold Museum, the National Museum, and the Botero Museum —a network of public libraries of remarkable architectural value, and legendary theaters such as the Teatro Colon, Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitan, and the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo, make this city a stage where the curtain never falls.

Recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Music, Bogota is today, without a doubt, the cultural and creative capital of Latin America. And the whole world is beginning to take notice.

With more than 13 million tourists in 2024 and numbers rising for 2025, Bogota is preparing to close the year with a cultural milestone: the first International Art Biennial – BOG25. This event will transform the city into a vast open-air urban gallery. From September 20 to November 9, the Colombian capital will vibrate with more than 200 artists from 12 countries, bringing creative inventions to streets, squares, parks, and heritage spaces in an unprecedented creative dialogue.

Under the slogan “Bogota, Essays on Happiness,” BOG25 invites us to rethink well-being through art. It will activate more than 20 conventional and unconventional spaces, including the emblematic Environmental Axis, with installations, performances , exhibitions, and citizen gatherings. Mexico City will be the guest of honor, strengthening cultural ties between two regional artistic powerhouses.

“Bogota offers first-class experiences 365 days a year. This city is, without a doubt, the new epicenter of cultural tourism in Latin America,” said Andres Santamaria, director of the Bogota Tourism Office.

Suppose the travel itinerary includes El Dorado International Airport. In that case, a layover can now become a memorable experience with Stopover Bogota, a strategy developed by the Bogota Tourism Office in partnership with Avianca Airlines. What used to be a simple connection of up to 48 hours is now a unique opportunity to explore one of Latin America’s most vibrant cities—at no additional cost to airfare and with special discounts on hotels, city tours, and restaurants. The complete offer is available at the tourism website Visitbogota.co.

From a tour of the historic center to a gourmet dinner overlooking the eastern hills, Stopover Bogota offers personalized plans for every type of traveler: art and music lovers, foodies, urban explorers, and shopping enthusiasts.

Take advantage of this opportunity—it will be love at first runway because Bogota is in vogue, and culture is undoubtedly its greatest calling card.