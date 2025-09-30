Meta Launches ‘Vibes,’ a Short-Form Video Feed of AI Slop

Meta is introducing “Vibes,” a new feed in the Meta AI app and on meta.ai for sharing and creating short-form, AI-generated videos. The feed is reminiscent of TikTok or Instagram Reels, but with a focus on AI-generated content. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout in an Instagram post that featured a series of AI-generated videos, including one of fuzzy creatures and another of a cat kneading dough.

According to Meta, as you browse the new feed, you will see AI-generated videos from both creators and other users. Over time, Meta’s algorithm will begin to show you personalized content based on your interactions. Users have the option to generate a video from scratch or remix an existing one from their feed. Before publishing, you can add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles. The final video can be posted directly to the Vibes feed, sent in a direct message, or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels. Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang shared in a post that the company has partnered with AI image generators Midjourney and Black Forest Labs for the early version of Vibes while it continues to develop its own AI models.

A Puzzling Move Amid Broader Trends

The initial user response to Zuckerberg’s announcement was largely critical. The top comment on the post reads, “gang nobody wants this,” while another popular comment says, “Bro’s posting ai slop on his own app.” The launch of this new feed is particularly puzzling as it comes at a time when other platforms, like YouTube, are looking to crack down on the proliferation of AI-generated content. It also seems to contradict Meta’s earlier advice to creators to focus on “authentic storytelling,” not short videos offering little value.

The new feed comes as Meta has recently invested heavily in revamping its AI efforts amid concerns that it was falling behind competitors like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind. In June, the company restructured its AI efforts to create a new AI division called “Meta Superintelligence Labs.” The company then reportedly reorganized its AI division into four groups to focus on foundation models, research, product integration, and infrastructure.

Author’s Opinion The launch of “Vibes” feels like a risky and premature bet on an unproven trend. While the tech industry is in an AI race, the apathetic and critical user reaction suggests that AI-generated content may not be what social media users actually want. Meta’s decision to create an entire feed dedicated to what many are calling “AI slop” could be seen as a sign of a company that is so desperate to integrate AI that it is ignoring a fundamental rule of content: engagement is built on authenticity and connection, not on soulless, algorithmically-generated visuals. This move could potentially alienate its user base and invite further scrutiny from those who believe that AI is already having a negative impact on the quality of online content.

Featured image credit: Mariia Shalabaieva via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.