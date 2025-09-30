Kamala Harris Has a Five-Word Response to the Comey Indictment

Even as she tours for her new book, Kamala Harris has been weaving in critiques of President Donald Trump’s second term, and the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey was a topic she could not ignore. Speaking exclusively to CNN, Harris said, “It’s frustrating, but more than that, it’s painful to see.” When asked about the indictment, she added, “I mean what’s happening with Comey: Are you fucking kidding me? The United States Department of Justice?”

Harris, who is a former prosecutor, spent her professional life as the San Francisco district attorney and the California attorney general, and issues of the law are particularly salient to her. During her presidential campaign, Harris had warned that Trump would use his second term to go after people he considered his political enemies. The indictment of Comey came after Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi and replaced the U.S. attorney for the district where Comey was indicted.

A Warning of Political Retribution

“He said it; we knew he would do it,” Harris said, referring to Trump’s campaign rhetoric. “But it is every day unrelenting.” Harris confirmed she had seen a social media post from last week addressed to “Pam,” a reference to Bondi, demanding the prosecution. She said that whether or not the post was intended as a direct message, Trump’s intent seemed clear: a president had ordered the prosecution of a person against whom he has long sought vengeance.

When asked whether she sees the indictment as the “crossing of a Rubicon,” or a boundary, Harris paused, and then responded with a question of her own, “I don’t know. Define Rubicon.”

What The Author Thinks Kamala Harris’s reaction, rooted in her experience as a prosecutor, highlights a fundamental concern about the politicization of the Justice Department. The indictment of a former FBI director, especially after public pressure from the President, is not just a political event but a test of the rule of law itself. This incident raises serious questions about the independence of federal law enforcement and whether the U.S. is moving into an era where legal processes are used as a tool for political retribution, a dangerous trend for a democracy. The widespread alarm from political leaders and legal experts suggests that the impartiality of the justice system is being challenged in an unprecedented way.

