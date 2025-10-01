UYA Announces Karel Glazer Approach to Transforming Money Mindsets

Transforming Money Mindsets The Work of Karel Jennifer Glazer

In a world where wealth is often defined by numbers in a bank account, Karel Jennifer Glazer is redefining true success. Known as The Mindset Maven and The Mindset Alchemist, Karel is an Amazon bestselling author and a transformational speaker. Her mission is to help entrepreneurs, executives, and women leaders break free from limiting beliefs about money. Through her innovative approach to wealth and mindset, she empowers people to disconnect self-worth from financial worth and embrace abundance with confidence.

Photo Credit: Dani Sarusi

From Poverty to Prosperity A Personal Journey of Transformation

Karel’s unique perspective on money and wealth stems from her personal journey through a constant cycle of wealth and poverty. This experience has shaped her belief that wealth is not just about financial gain, it is about mindset, energy, and the courage to make conscious choices. Karel’s transformation led her to become a bestselling author and international mentor, allowing her to help others live authentically and confidently.

Through her book How Not to Think About Money, Karel has already helped hundreds of people worldwide transform their relationship with money. Her approach blends storytelling, practical strategies, and deep mindset shifts, enabling clients to move from scarcity to freedom and clarity. This fusion of storytelling and actionable insight sets her apart from others in the financial coaching space.

A New Perspective on Wealth Disconnecting Self-Worth from Net Worth

While many financial coaches focus on numbers and quick-fix strategies, Karel goes deeper. She teaches what she defines as MQ (Money Quotient), or the emotional intelligence of money. This approach shifts one’s mindset about wealth by focusing not just on financial growth, but also on emotional well-being and personal development.

“You make money, it does not make you,” Karel says. “Regret is the most expensive emotion. No one taught you how to talk about money, so as a result, you avoid these conversations.” These words have resonated with countless individuals who have felt confined by invisible barriers around their wealth. Karel’s work challenges the status quo, helping her clients create lasting transformations that go beyond surface-level changes.

Photo Credit: Dani Sarusi

Breaking the Silence Around Money The Worth It Project

One of Karel’s most impactful global initiatives is The Worth It Project, which aims to open the conversation around money, self-worth, and leadership. This initiative seeks to empower individuals, particularly women, to confidently engage with money and wealth. Karel’s upcoming programs, including Worthy Women Together, are designed to equip women leaders with the tools they need to thrive and embrace the abundance they’ve already worked so hard to achieve.

As a high achiever herself, Karel understands the challenges faced by other high achievers. Her clients value the clarity, courage, and honesty she brings to every session, as well as her deeply compassionate approach. “The more you talk about money, the more comfortable you become with wealth,” Karel adds, emphasizing the importance of open discussions around finances.

A Lasting Legacy Karel’s Impact on the World of Money Mindset

Through her work, Karel Jennifer Glazer is on a mission to create a world where wealth isn’t just about numbers on a page, but about empowering individuals to live fully and embrace their worth. Her transformative programs, like those available at karelglazer.net , continue to inspire thousands of individuals to rewrite their relationship with wealth and step into their fullest potential.

About UYA

UYA, led by Karel Jennifer Glazer, is dedicated to empowering leaders to overcome limiting beliefs around money and wealth. The company offers transformational coaching and resources designed to help clients break free from the invisible barriers that hold them back from achieving their highest potential. Through her bestselling book How Not to Think About Money and global initiatives like The Worth It Project, Karel is making a significant impact in the world of money mindset and leadership.

Media Contact

Karel Jennifer Glazer

Founder, UYA

Email: kjglazer@gmail.com

Website: UYA

LinkedIn: Karel Jennifer Glazer

Facebook: Karel Glazer

Instagram: @kareljglazer