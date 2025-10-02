Monty L. Cain Announces How Cain Law Increased Signed Cases by 25% on Rankings.io Podcast

Monty L. Cain, founder and managing attorney of Cain Law, announced that his firm increased signed personal injury cases by 25 percent, a result of intake and client service strategies discussed on the Personal Injury Mastermind, where he joins Rankings IO Podcast .

Cain shared that Cain Law’s growth stemmed from retooling its intake system and placing client service at the forefront of firm operations. “I’m in the customer service business, that just happens to be practicing law,” Cain said during the podcast interview. “We’ve got to put the customers first and they’ve always had that particular thought. Things started to snowball because the clients started referring.”

Cain Law adjusted its intake process more than a year ago to create a dedicated team handling new client calls. The change produced a measurable business outcome of roughly 25 percent more signed cases without additional advertising spend.

“We changed our intake a little over a year ago to where we had a dedicated team and that’s made a significant difference of a 25 percent increase in our signed leads just without advertising or spending one more dollar than we were before,” Cain said. He explained that the firm added bilingual staff and implemented new tracking tools to strengthen data-driven decision-making.

In addition to intake adjustments, Cain emphasized identifying hidden value within existing cases. He noted that asking more detailed questions during consultations uncovered mild traumatic brain injury patterns in 15 to 20 percent of crash cases. According to Cain, this enhanced both case value and client outcomes, setting the firm apart within the competitive field of personal injury law in Oklahoma and Tulsa.

Cain also highlighted the role of long-term relationships with personal injury clinics throughout the state. Those partnerships have helped ensure that clients can access care while also strengthening referral networks that contribute to the firm’s sustained growth.

The appearance on the Rankings.io platform underscores Cain Law’s business approach to legal services. By focusing on intake structures, client experience, and detailed case analysis, Cain Law has translated operational improvements into tangible results.

The announcement positions Cain Law within a wider conversation about how Northern Oklahoma, Tulsa and Oklahoma City legal practices are adapting to client expectations and industry changes. The discussion also reinforces the firm’s standing as a Northern Oklahoma personal injury law firm that continues to evolve its operations.

Cain concluded his interview by noting that growth in the legal sector requires intentional planning. He outlined a vision for continued expansion, with the firm aiming to double in size over the next three to five years while continuing to prioritize client service.

Cain Law’s participation in the Rankings.io series places the firm alongside other law practices nationwide that are examining business structures, technology adoption, and client-first strategies as a pathway to sustainable growth.

The full discussion is available on the Rankings.io platform, where Cain expands on intake development, client referrals, and trucking litigation strategies.

About Cain Law

Cain Law Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm based in Oklahoma City, with offices in Edmond and Tulsa. The firm represents clients in cases involving traumatic brain injuries, trucking accidents, car accidents, and product liability. Cain Law has recovered more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for clients across Oklahoma and Tulsa.

The firm is recognized for its role in shaping trucking litigation in Oklahoma and Tulsa, including appellate victories that expanded negligent-entrustment claims against unsafe commercial carriers. Cain Law remains committed to providing client-focused service while advancing legal strategies in complex personal injury cases.