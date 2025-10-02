There’s a Kindle Scribe with color, but you won’t like how much it costs

Amazon is rounding out its Colorsoft collection with a new e-reader. The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, which was unveiled at the company’s Devices & Services event in New York City, is the first Kindle e-reader with a color display and writing abilities. This new device, the fourth in the Colorsoft lineup, is notably thin at just 5.4mm and features a precision-machined aluminum frame. It also comes with a new, more functional home screen. While it retains the benefits of a traditional Kindle e-reader, it is heavily focused on drawing and writing capabilities. Users can now import and export files using Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive, and a new Kindle Workspace tool allows for work on PDFs, notes, and textbooks.

A Price Tag That is Hard to Justify

The most shocking detail about the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is its price. While rumors had suggested the device might be priced over $500, Amazon priced it at $629.99, making it the most expensive Kindle yet. This price is difficult to justify, especially when compared to other devices on the market. For example, the Kobo Libra Colour, which also has a color display and annotating abilities, costs just $229.99, a full $400 less than the new Kindle. The Scribe Colorsoft is even more expensive than a base model iPad, which starts at $349. Even with the addition of a $129 Apple Pencil, the combination is still over $150 cheaper than the new Kindle.

Despite its high price, the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft could still be a great value for some users, but its worth will only be known once it is available for hands-on review.

Author’s Opinion The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft’s high price tag is a clear signal that Amazon is not trying to compete in the mass e-reader market. This is a bet on a premium, niche market of users who are already deeply integrated into the Amazon ecosystem and are willing to pay for a specialized device. By pricing the Scribe Colorsoft higher than a comparably equipped iPad, Amazon is positioning the device not as a general-purpose tablet but as a luxury reading and writing tool. The success of this strategy will depend on whether that niche is large enough to justify the high price and development cost, and whether the device’s unique features truly offer a superior experience to what competitors are providing for a fraction of the cost.

Featured image credit: Balázs Kétyi via Unsplash

