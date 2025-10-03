DMR News

OBI Services Announces ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Oct 3, 2025

OBI Services Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification for Enhanced Data Security

OBI Services, a fast-growing business process outsourcing (BPO) company, is proud to announce that it has officially received the ISO 27001:2022 certification. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance for its global client base.

ISO 27001:2022, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), confirms that OBI Services has implemented robust processes and measures to protect sensitive data. This certification ensures that the company adheres to strict security protocols, safeguarding both internal systems and client information.

Strengthening Trust Through Security

For OBI Services, the ISO 27001:2022 certification represents a significant milestone in its mission to provide clients with secure, reliable, and compliant outsourcing solutions. “We understand the importance of data security in today’s business landscape,” said Kristine Orevillo, Chief Marketing Officer at OBI Services. “Our clients trust us with sensitive information, and this certification reflects our ongoing dedication to safeguarding that trust.”

The certification process involved an extensive audit of OBI Services’ internal processes, security controls, and data management practices. It also required the company to demonstrate a consistent commitment to protecting client data and minimizing risks related to information security breaches.

A Commitment to Compliance and Best Practices

ISO 27001:2022 not only enhances OBI Services’ internal operations but also helps clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment. As businesses face growing demands for compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, the certification provides reassurance that OBI Services adheres to globally recognized best practices in data security.

“Clients across various industries, including e-commerce, real estate, healthcare, fintech, and professional services, rely on our expertise to manage their data securely,” added Orevillo. “This certification strengthens our ability to support clients in meeting their own compliance requirements while delivering high-quality services.”

Security as a Competitive Advantage

The ISO 27001:2022 certification also differentiates OBI Services from its competitors in the BPO space. Many outsourcing firms rely on freelancers and unverified third-party contractors, which can pose risks to data integrity and security. In contrast, OBI Services employs full-time, dedicated agents trained to follow security protocols that align with international standards. This ensures that the company’s operations remain secure and consistent, minimizing potential disruptions caused by turnover or inconsistent practices.

“Security isn’t just a checkbox for us, it’s built into our processes,” Orevillo emphasized. “We have designed our workflows and teams around the principles of accuracy, consistency, and compliance, and this certification demonstrates that our systems meet those rigorous standards.”

A Secure Future for OBI Services Clients

As businesses continue to scale and digital transformation accelerates, the need for secure and reliable outsourcing partners is more critical than ever. With the ISO 27001:2022 certification, OBI Services is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for data security and compliance in outsourcing relationships.

Looking ahead, OBI Services plans to further expand its offerings, building on the ISO certification to provide even greater value to clients. By leveraging its secure, agile, and tailored services, OBI Services aims to remain a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, helping them streamline operations, reduce costs, and scale efficiently.

About OBI Services

OBI Services is an ISO 27001:2022 certified business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in delivering high-quality data entry, customer support, and virtual assistant services to businesses across the globe. The company’s core services include data entry and management, data extraction and conversion, customer support, virtual assistance, and lead generation. With a commitment to security, transparency, and client satisfaction, OBI Services helps businesses from startups to enterprises streamline operations and reduce costs.

