STEM Prep Tutoring Expands Digital Skills Training to Empower Minority Students for STEM Careers

As the digital age continues to reshape our world, the demand for technology skills is higher than ever. At the heart of this transformation, STEM Prep Tutoring is leading the charge to provide underserved and minority students with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving tech landscape. The K-12 tutoring center, which was founded in 2019 by Oluwatoyin Esther Kode and Adeolu Kode, is expanding its digital skills training to equip students in Lahnam (Prince George’s County, Maryland) and San Antonio (Befax County, Texas), with essential tech Expertise.



This initiative aims to bridge the gap for students who face limited access to high-quality STEM education, positioning them for success in higher education and in the growing digital economy.

Empowering Students with Essential Digital Skills

STEM Prep Tutoring’s new digital skills programs offer a comprehensive curriculum that includes computer programming, 3D animation, and freelancing skills. These additions come at a pivotal moment in a region where minority African American and Hispanic students often face significant barriers to both educational opportunities and future career prospects. The expansion will provide students with the technical competencies they need to compete in STEM fields, areas historically underrepresented by individuals from minority backgrounds.

“Our goal is not just to teach students to pass tests, but to equip them with the tools they need for a successful career,” said Oluwatoyin Kode, Co-Founder of STEM Prep Tutoring. “Technology education is not a luxury anymore; it’s a necessity, and we want to make sure underserved communities don’t get left behind.”

Closing the Opportunity Gap in Education

The lack of access to personalized, technology-driven education is a significant obstacle for many minority and low-income students. Traditional educational systems often fail to provide these students with the resources needed to excel, whether it’s preparing for college admissions or pursuing tech careers. By expanding its digital offerings, STEM Prep Tutoring is addressing this issue head-on.

Unlike many other tutoring centers, STEM Prep Tutoring customizes its learning approach to the unique needs of each student, ensuring that no one-size-fits-all method is used. This personalized attention has already shown remarkable success:

● 90% of students who engaged in test prep have improved their SAT/PSAT scores by an average of 250 points, significantly increasing their chances of earning scholarships and gaining college admissions.

● 85% of students enrolled in digital skills programs such as STEM Boot Camps have landed freelance gigs on platforms like Upwork gaining real-world experience in the technology field.

Additionally, students who receive tutoring at STEM Prep Tutoring are far more likely to pursue STEM degrees in college, ensuring long-term academic and career success.

Preparing the Next Generation for a Digital Future

In today’s rapidly advancing job market, technical skills like coding, animation, and Problem-solving is no longer optional, they are critical. Many industries now expect proficiency in these areas, yet minority students remain drastically underrepresented in the tech sector.

By providing hands-on learning experiences through coding and digital freelancing courses, STEM Prep Tutoring is not only preparing students for college but also giving them the competitive edge needed to succeed in the workforce.

“Our students are learning in-demand skills that set them apart,” said Adeolu Kode, Co-Founder.“It’s exciting to watch them transform from learners into tech creators, many are already starting freelance careers before even finishing high school.”

A Stronger, More Diverse STEM Workforce

As the tech industry continues to expand, the need for qualified professionals, especially those from underrepresented communities, has never been greater. Through its innovative programs, STEM Prep Tutoring is taking proactive steps to address this need by equipping students with digital skills that are essential for thriving in the future economy.

The push for diversity in STEM fields is essential for continued innovation and growth. STEM Prep Tutoring’s expansion reflects this commitment to ensuring that all students, regardless of background, have access to the education and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

Building Strong Partnerships for Greater Impact

To extend its reach and amplify its impact, STEM Prep Tutoring is actively seeking partnerships with educational institutions, tech companies, and community organizations. The goal is to create sustainable solutions that will benefit even more students, not just in Maryland, but across the country.

“We are committed to providing every student with the opportunity to excel in their academic and professional journey,” said Oluwatoyin Kode. “Expanding our digital programs is a huge step forward in ensuring that no student is left behind in the digital revolution.”

About STEM Prep Tutoring

Founded in 2019, STEM Prep Tutoring is a K-12 tutoring center with offices in Lanham, Maryland and San Antonio, Texas. With a mission to close the achievement gap for minority and underserved students, STEM Prep provides personalized academic support and cutting-edge technology training. The center’s programs, which include test preparation, college readiness, and digital skills training, are designed to prepare students for success in both academic settings and the workforce.

