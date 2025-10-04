Two intercity railways in the Greater Bay Area open for operation

On September 29th, the Guangzhou East Ring Intercity Railway (Panyu Baiyun Airport North) and the PaLian Intercity Railway were put into operation, connecting with four intercity railways including Guangzhao and Guanghui, linking six cities including Guangzhou, Foshan, and Dongguan. This marks the official transformation of the intercity railway in the Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area from “linear operation” to “networked operation”.

More than 50% of the two lines are managed by China Railway Construction South China Construction General Contracting, designed by China Railway Fourth Engineering Group Co., Ltd., and constructed with the participation of China Railway 14th Bureau, 16th Bureau, 22nd Bureau, 25th Bureau, China Railway Construction, China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau and other units.

Overcoming difficulties and breaking through complex geological challenges

The Guangzhou East Ring intercity railway needs to cross complex geological layers and urban core areas, known as the “underground needle piercing”. At Maofengshan Station, the project team innovatively adopted the “side wall and middle plate integrated lining trolley” to achieve synchronous pouring and improve construction efficiency by 3.5 times; The construction site of Cencun Station is narrow, and the construction of the 324 meter station was completed using the “half cover excavation+jumping warehouse method” to achieve “continuous roads and no disturbance to residents”.

Not disturbing. In the Longda and Zhilong shield tunneling sections, the project team has accumulated 392 zero errors in opening warehouses, breaking through the 9.6 kilometer granite area, achieving zero settlement of buildings and zero leakage of tunnels, and setting a record for ultra deep shield shaft construction in China. In the construction of the PaLian intercity railway, a 9-meter dual-mode shield tunneling machine was used for the first time to improve the efficiency of excavation in alternating soft and hard strata. An innovative standard for the clearance section of intercity railway tunnels based on aerodynamic effects was proposed, and a “station tunnel integrated” disaster prevention system was constructed to significantly save construction and operation costs.

Intelligent construction improves construction quality and safety

The project independently develops the “Rail Transit Construction Management Platform”, integrating 12 subsystems to achieve digital management of personnel, machinery, and materials throughout the entire process. By using AI algorithms to warn equipment of potential hazards 17 times in advance, downtime was reduced by over 300 hours. In the track laying and “four electricity” project, intelligent detection and BIM technology are adopted to significantly improve construction accuracy and smoothness, ensuring that the line meets the high standard operation requirements of 176 kilometers per hour.

Integration of station and city, shaping “one station, one scenery”

The station design integrates regional culture and creates a recognizable public space. Cencun Station integrates rural scenery, Science Center Station creates a technological atmosphere, Baiyun Airport T3 Station strengthens its gateway image, and Pazhou Station takes inspiration from the “pearl on the sea” to create an artistic experience. Each station reserves over 1800 square meters of commercial space to assist in the integration and sustainable development of the station city.

The new line adopts a public transportation operation mode, supports various convenient payments, and efficiently connects with high-speed rail and subway to build a “306090” transportation circle -30 minutes from Guangzhou to Foshan and Dongguan central urban areas, 60 minutes to Zhaoqing and Huizhou, and 90 minutes to Qingyuan, benefiting about 1.28 million cross city commuters and helping to create a “Greater Bay Area on the track”.

Author: Wang Lijuan, Xi Shucai