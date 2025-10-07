DMR News

New Locksmith in Southend and Essex, The Lock Fox, Sets Up Shop

Oct 7, 2025

The Lock Fox is a new mobile locksmiths operating in Leigh on Sea and surrounding areas in Essex, including Southend, Rayleigh, Benfleet, Hockley, Rochford, Canvey Island, Basildon, Shoeburyness, and Billericay. It now offers 24/7 locksmith services to both residential and commercial including, lock fitting, repair and maintenance, UPVC windows and door repairs and maintenance, CCTV security systems with free security surveys, access control, smart home technology, safes and deed boxes and property boarding-up. It is also a specialist in vehicle security and offers a wide range of locks, shielding and deterrent products to protect vans or cars, keeping businesses on the road.

The Lock Fox is a registered member of the Master Locksmith Association (Membership No: 104404), the UK’s largest trade association for locksmiths, established to set and promote standards of conduct, best practice and materials within locksmithing and forefront in the fight against rogue locksmiths. Members of the MLA, including The Lock Fox, are DBS-checked and certified to a higher and more detailed level than the basic DBS certificate.

The Lock Fox provides customers with a higher level of service than is standard for the industry. For example, it doesn’t charge for call-outs. Customers only pay if locksmiths from the company render services. It also offers fair rates. All of the company’s pricing is transparent and there are no hidden costs. Interested parties can view the company’s price page on its website to see the price for each service. There’s even a boarding up service that allows customers to secure their property after damage or break-ins, preventing further burglary and vandalism to ensure buildings remain safe.

“We’re thrilled to be launching The Lock Fox,” company executive Christian Moore explains. “Now customers across South Essex requiring locksmithing services have an option they can trust. We’re available by phone, email, and Whatsapp for those who have questions about what we do or want to learn more.”

About Us

The Lock Fox is a locksmithing service based in South Essex offering 24/7 locksmith services, van lock fitting and security, and motor vehicle protection. The company, founded by a team of locksmithing experts, is contactable via WhatsApp, telephone and email, and is a member of several professional industry bodies.

For more information about The Lock Fox, use the contact details below:

