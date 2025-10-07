LANS Is Turning Coworking Into an On-Demand Marketplace

San Francisco–based tech company LANS is redefining how people access coworking with a simple idea: no memberships, no leases—just instant, on-demand day-pass bookings at quality spaces across the country.

With more than 300 partner locations, LANS has quietly become the second-largest coworking network in the U.S. by footprint, uniting independent operators on one tech platform and giving users a consistent, reliable place to work wherever they are.

“AI is reshaping how people work — it’s creating an entire generation of independent builders, solo founders, and one-person teams,” said Furkan Oz, Founder of LANS. “The number of solopreneurs in the U.S. has grown by over 40% in the past five years, yet access to professional coworking hasn’t caught up. We built LANS for this shift — a platform where flexibility matches how people actually work. Coworking shouldn’t feel like a membership club; it should feel like using any modern service: open the app, book what you need, and get to work.”

A Nationwide Platform Built for Flexibility

Traditional coworking models revolve around contracts and monthly memberships that don’t reflect how people actually work today.

Remote employees, freelancers, and hybrid teams move fluidly between cities, days, and schedules. LANS built its infrastructure around that reality. Each partner sets its own pricing, hours, and limited daily availability, and users book in real time—no phone calls, no tours, no paperwork. The result is a seamless experience that aligns with modern usage patterns.

Spaces benefit from new exposure and steady traffic without changing daily operations. Users gain dependable alternatives to coffee shops and home offices, with vetted environments that offer calm, productive work settings and reliable Wi-Fi.

Solving the Coworking Problem: Too Rigid for a Flexible World

Coworking was designed for a previous era of work. Today’s workforce wants access—not commitments. LANS replaces rigid memberships with day-based access that fits actual behavior. Operators increase occupancy by activating underused seats, while users get a flexible, pay-as-you-go model that matches their lives.

Whether moving between neighborhoods or cities, LANS provides continuity and choice under a single, consistent experience.

From Viral Trend to Everyday Utility

Over the past year, LANS has evolved from a quiet experiment into a viral Gen Z discovery. Thousands of young professionals—many of whom had never set foot in a coworking space—started using the app as a smarter day-pass alternative to cafés. On TikTok and Reddit, users call it “the cool way to cowork,” praising the calm atmosphere and stable connectivity.

The cultural shift is real: “let’s cowork” is steadily replacing “let’s grab coffee.”

“Gen Z doesn’t romanticize the office—they expect instant access and minimal friction,” said OZ. “We translated coworking into their language.”

Coworking for a Generation That Skipped the Office

Entering the workforce post-pandemic, Gen Z grew up with remote learning and virtual jobs. For them, “the office” is more concept than place.

LANS makes coworking intuitive: browse nearby spaces, book instantly, and show your booking upon arrival. No long-term contracts, no onboarding gauntlet. It’s coworking redesigned around mobility, autonomy, and choice.

Empowering Coworking Spaces Through Smarter Demand

Behind the scenes, LANS solves a persistent industry inefficiency: vacancy. Many coworking spaces carry idle capacity—especially during off-peak hours. LANS redirects flexible demand into those windows, turning empty seats into incremental revenue and higher overall utilization.

Operators describe the impact as “new demand without extra effort.” By consolidating national visibility and handling payments centrally, LANS helps small and mid-size providers compete at scale—efficiently and profitably.

The Future of Coworking Is On-Demand

Work is already hybrid; LANS is making it fluid. Remote employees, founders, and travelers now treat coworking spaces like any modern service—available on demand, wherever they are. It’s the same evolution ClassPass brought to fitness: one app, nationwide options, total flexibility.

As coworking becomes a cultural habit for the next generation, LANS is defining how it happens—not as a monolithic brand, but as the infrastructure powering on-demand coworking everywhere.

To find a space or join the network, visit lans.app.