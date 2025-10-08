UK Trust (UKT) Wealth Management Ltd. Secures SEC Regulation, Strengthening Global Presence

UK Trust (UKT) Wealth Management Ltd. today announced that it has successfully obtained registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking a major milestone in the firm’s expansion into the U.S. and global financial markets.

The registration, under CRD #338576 and SEC #802-134473 ( adviserinfo.sec.gov ), underscores UKT’s commitment to operating at the highest standards of transparency, regulatory compliance, and fiduciary duty.

Elevating Standards in Wealth Management

With its SEC license, UK Trust is now formally recognized under one of the world’s most respected financial regulatory frameworks. This milestone affirms the company’s ability to operate with full transparency, uphold rigorous compliance standards, and engage confidently with both U.S. markets and international clients.

“This recognition from the SEC further solidifies our position as a trusted partner for global investors,” said Mark Wilder. “It enables us to provide broader market access, deliver deeper expertise, and assure our clients of the highest level of regulatory oversight.”

Implications for Investors

For clients, the SEC registration provides a higher level of security and assurance. It means that UK Trust operates under strict fiduciary obligations, where the firm is legally bound to act in the best interests of its clients. Investors also benefit from comprehensive disclosure requirements and regular compliance reviews, which reduce risks and ensure that decisions are made with full transparency.

Beyond added safeguards, this recognition allows UK Trust to expand its advisory capabilities to U.S. securities and ETFs, creating broader opportunities for building globally diversified portfolios. With independent oversight, audited reporting, and ongoing regulatory monitoring, clients can have greater confidence that their assets are managed with integrity, accountability, and long-term stability in mind.

About UK Trust (UKT) Wealth Management Ltd.

UK Trust (UKT) Wealth Management Ltd. is an international wealth management company under the UK Trust Group, dedicated to serving high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors worldwide, this part of the conglomerate specializes in the investment and product side of wealth management. The firm offers a range of services including portfolio management, global trust structuring, ETF-based strategies, and sustainable investment solutions. With operations spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, UKT’s mission is to make professional wealth management accessible and globally compliant.

For more information, visit www.uk-trust.com or consult SEC registration at adviserinfo.sec.gov