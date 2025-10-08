Supercar Concierge Expands OBU Installation Services for Luxury and Supercars in Singapore with a focus on Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Supercar Concierge Pte Ltd, a specialty car workshop focused on supercars and luxury vehicles with an emphasis on Bentley and Rolls-Royce models, today detailed its expanded services for On-Board Unit (OBU) installations. This development supports vehicle owners in complying with Singapore’s Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 system, which continues its phased rollout through 2025.

The ERP 2.0 system, managed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), represents an upgrade from the existing gantry-based framework to a satellite-based model using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology. This allows for distance-based charging and additional features such as real-time traffic information and parking payment alerts. The rollout began in November 2023 with fleet vehicles and motorcycles, and as of June 2025, over 500,000 vehicles have been fitted with the new OBUs. Installations typically take around three hours at authorized workshops, and the system is expected to cover all vehicles by the end of 2025, with experimental camera-based trials ongoing until October 2025.

OBU Installation Workshop: Specialized Facilities and Processes for Quality Assurance

Supercar Concierge operates as a specialty car workshop that prioritizes supercars and luxury vehicles, particularly Bentley and Rolls-Royce models. The workshop’s air-conditioned facility in Kembangan is equipped with diagnostic tools and equipment suited for handling complex vehicle systems. This setup enables the team to perform OBU installations that integrate the unit’s components—touchscreen display, processing unit, and antenna—while adhering to LTA guidelines.

A key aspect of the workshop’s operations is its emphasis on structured processes to ensure quality across all services. For OBU installations, this begins with a pre-installation vehicle assessment to verify compatibility and identify any model-specific considerations, such as electrical system configurations in Bentley hybrids or Rolls-Royce’s advanced infotainment setups. Technicians, trained in LTA protocols, follow a step-by-step procedure that includes secure mounting, system calibration, and post-installation testing to confirm functionality. This methodical approach minimizes potential issues, such as display glitches reported in a small percentage of general installations (around 1.8% as per recent LTA data), and ensures the vehicle’s performance remains unaffected.

The workshop’s focus on quality processes extends to documentation and client communication. Each installation includes a detailed report outlining the work performed, compliance verification, and recommendations for ongoing maintenance. This transparency helps owners understand the integration of ERP 2.0 features, such as the ability to settle missed payments directly via the OBU, a capability introduced in September 2025 that eliminates administrative fees for such transactions.

OBU Installation: Detailed Procedures for Bentley and Rolls-Royce Vehicles

OBU installation at Supercar Concierge involves a comprehensive procedure tailored to the unique engineering of Bentley and Rolls-Royce vehicles. For Bentley models like the Continental GT or Flying Spur, the process accounts for the brand’s performance-oriented systems, ensuring the OBU’s GNSS tracking does not interfere with engine management or suspension controls. Similarly, for Rolls-Royce vehicles such as the Phantom or Cullinan, the installation preserves the cabin’s acoustic insulation and aesthetic elements, with components often placed in discreet locations like the passenger footwell.

The company’s commitment to quality is evident in its multi-stage quality checks. After initial mounting, technicians conduct electrical diagnostics to verify seamless connectivity. This is followed by road testing to simulate real-world conditions, confirming that features like real-time traffic alerts function correctly. The entire process aligns with the ERP 2.0 system’s goals of reducing congestion and promoting efficient urban mobility, which could contribute to lower emissions through optimized routing.

Supercar Concierge’s secondary activities, such as retail of vehicle parts and accessories, complement these installations by offering compatible enhancements, like protective casings for humid environments. This holistic approach ensures that owners receive not just an installation but a complete service package that supports long-term vehicle reliability.

Singapore OBU Installation: Addressing Local Market Needs for Luxury Vehicles

Singapore OBU installation services at Supercar Concierge are adapted to the city’s specific conditions, including its tropical climate and dense urban traffic. The workshop’s processes incorporate moisture-resistant techniques during installation to protect electronic components, a practical consideration given Singapore’s high humidity levels.

This expansion comes at a time when the local luxury car market remains active despite economic fluctuations. According to Land Transport Authority statistics from 2024, there are over 1,011 registered Bentley vehicles and approximately 769 Rolls-Royce vehicles (756 petrol and 13 electric) in Singapore. While new registrations for ultra-luxury brands have slowed in 2025—impacted by higher Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums and tax adjustments—the focus has shifted to maintenance and upgrades for existing owners. Supercar Concierge fills this niche by providing specialized services that extend vehicle lifespan and comply with evolving regulations.

The ERP 2.0 system’s features, such as the offences dashboard trialed in early 2025 and camera-based enforcement experiments running until October 2025, underscore the need for reliable installations. Supercar Concierge’s quality-driven processes help owners avoid common challenges, such as integration errors, ensuring their vehicles benefit from the system’s value-added services like parking alerts and congestion management.

“Supercar Concierge emphasizes rigorous processes to maintain the highest standards in all our services, particularly for OBU installations on Bentley and Rolls-Royce vehicles,” said Franco Lim, Managing Director of Supercar Concierge Pte Ltd. “This allows us to deliver reliable outcomes that support compliance and enhance the driving experience for our clients.”

The workshop’s approach also incorporates sustainability elements, aligning with broader national goals. By facilitating ERP 2.0’s route optimization, installations contribute to reduced fuel consumption and emissions, appealing to environmentally aware owners in Singapore’s luxury segment.

Customer feedback highlights the effectiveness of these processes. One Bentley owner noted that the detailed assessment and testing provided reassurance, while a Rolls-Royce client appreciated the minimal disruption and thorough post-installation support. These experiences reflect the workshop’s dedication to building long-term relationships through consistent quality.

Looking ahead, Supercar Concierge plans to further refine its OBU installation workshop by incorporating feedback from the ongoing ERP 2.0 trials. This includes preparing for potential expansions in system features, such as advanced analytics for vehicle performance. The company continues to serve as a secondary retail point for related accessories, ensuring owners have access to comprehensive solutions under one roof.

In a market where luxury vehicle registrations for brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce remain steady despite broader slowdowns— with Bentley seeing around 1,011 active registrations and Rolls-Royce approximately 769 as of recent data—specialized workshops like Supercar Concierge play a vital role. The emphasis on quality processes not only meets regulatory needs but also addresses the practical concerns of owners, such as preserving vehicle value and minimizing service interruptions.

The workshop’s structured quality assurance extends beyond OBU services to all aspects of vehicle care, including diagnostics, repairs, and customizations. For OBU specifically, this involves regular training for technicians on LTA updates and the use of calibrated tools to verify system accuracy. Such measures ensure that installations contribute to the ERP 2.0 system’s broader objectives, including improved traffic flow and reduced congestion in high-density areas.

As Singapore advances its smart city infrastructure, services like those at Supercar Concierge help bridge the gap between regulatory requirements and luxury vehicle ownership.