Microsoft to Launch Ad-Supported Tier for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox is reportedly making plans to introduce a free, ad-supported tier to its cloud gaming service, meaning that users will soon be able to stream certain games without paying a subscription fee.

Details of the Free Tier

Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans indicated that the company was preparing to announce this news and had been testing the ad-supported gaming internally. According to reports, the ads will take the form of a two-minute pre-roll that plays before a game begins. Furthermore, there may be limits placed on the duration for which games can be streamed during a session.

The ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming is expected to include the ability to stream some games that users already own. It will also reportedly allow streaming of eligible Free Play Days titles, which traditionally let Xbox players try games over a weekend period, as well as a selection of Xbox Retro Classics games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a primary offering from Microsoft, allowing gamers to stream titles with certain Game Pass subscriptions. The company recently raised the price of its most premium option, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, by 50 percent, pushing the monthly cost to $29.99. The addition of a free, ad-supported tier would represent a significant change in the service’s overall strategy.

Author’s Opinion The introduction of a free, ad-supported tier for Xbox Cloud Gaming is a shrewd tactical move by Microsoft to rapidly expand its user base and capture gamers who are hesitant to pay a subscription, especially following a recent price hike for Game Pass Ultimate. By using a pre-roll ad format and limiting streaming time, Microsoft balances the need to attract new users with the necessity of driving paid subscriptions. This strategy mirrors the wider video streaming industry, acknowledging that offering a taste of the service for free is the most effective way to funnel millions of casual users into the core paid ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Billy Freeman via Unsplash

