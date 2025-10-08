DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Microsoft to Launch Ad-Supported Tier for Xbox Cloud Gaming

ByHilary Ong

Oct 8, 2025

Microsoft to Launch Ad-Supported Tier for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox is reportedly making plans to introduce a free, ad-supported tier to its cloud gaming service, meaning that users will soon be able to stream certain games without paying a subscription fee.

Details of the Free Tier

Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans indicated that the company was preparing to announce this news and had been testing the ad-supported gaming internally. According to reports, the ads will take the form of a two-minute pre-roll that plays before a game begins. Furthermore, there may be limits placed on the duration for which games can be streamed during a session.

The ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming is expected to include the ability to stream some games that users already own. It will also reportedly allow streaming of eligible Free Play Days titles, which traditionally let Xbox players try games over a weekend period, as well as a selection of Xbox Retro Classics games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a primary offering from Microsoft, allowing gamers to stream titles with certain Game Pass subscriptions. The company recently raised the price of its most premium option, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, by 50 percent, pushing the monthly cost to $29.99. The addition of a free, ad-supported tier would represent a significant change in the service’s overall strategy.

Author’s Opinion

The introduction of a free, ad-supported tier for Xbox Cloud Gaming is a shrewd tactical move by Microsoft to rapidly expand its user base and capture gamers who are hesitant to pay a subscription, especially following a recent price hike for Game Pass Ultimate. By using a pre-roll ad format and limiting streaming time, Microsoft balances the need to attract new users with the necessity of driving paid subscriptions. This strategy mirrors the wider video streaming industry, acknowledging that offering a taste of the service for free is the most effective way to funnel millions of casual users into the core paid ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Billy Freeman via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

AMD Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Deal to Power OpenAI With 6GW of Compute
Oct 8, 2025 Dayne Lee
California’s New AI Safety Law Proves Innovation and Regulation Can Coexist
Oct 8, 2025 Hilary Ong
LinkedIn Files Lawsuit Over Massive Network of Fake Data-Scraping Accounts
Oct 8, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801