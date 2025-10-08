Spread Your Third Eye Podcast Announces Second Season of New Episodes Being Filmed Featuring Experts in Intuition and Industry

Exploring the Power of Intuition for Personal and Professional Success

The popular Spread Your Third Eye Podcast, hosted by Georgia Jean and Mia Reitz, has just celebrated its one year anniversary and is ready to dive even deeper.. The show offers viewers valuable insights into the power of intuition and how it can be harnessed for personal growth and success. Every episode features discussions on how individuals can tap into their inner wisdom to overcome resistance and improve various aspects of their lives, from entrepreneurship to personal well-being.

Understanding Intuition: A Hidden Superpower

Intuition is often viewed as an abstract concept, but Spread Your Third Eye Podcast aims to make it accessible to all listeners. Through expert interviews and host-led conversations, the podcast explores how individuals can develop and trust their intuition to navigate life’s challenges. Whether it’s solving a problem at work or improving one’s personal life, intuition can act as a powerful internal guide. Host Georgia Jean explains, “Everyone has an internal superpower that is waiting to be accessed. By tapping into your intuition the most direct pathway to achieving your goals and transcending your challenges is revealed.”

Practical Guidance for Entrepreneurs

The material is particularly relevant for solopreneurs and entrepreneurs who often face the pressure of making important decisions. Spread Your Third Eye emphasizes how intuition can play a significant role in improving decision-making processes, reducing stress, and achieving business success. Mia Reitz, co-host and producer of the podcast, shares her own experiences of manifesting her dream home and growing her business with the help of intuitive practices, “Working with intuition is a way to succeed with less effort and more flow.”

Insights from Georgia Jean’s Career and Teaching

Georgia Jean, a conscious channel and former stand-up comedian, brings a unique perspective to the podcast. As a bestselling author and featured expert on Gaia TV, her work with individuals has helped clients overcome chronic physical conditions and achieve their highest dreams. Through Circle Evolution University, Georgia Jean has distilled powerful concepts from mind, body, and energy connection, which she now shares with her podcast audience. Her approach blends humor and spirituality, making complex metaphysical concepts more relatable.

A Collaborative Podcast with Diverse Experts

Unlike many podcasts in the spiritual space, Spread Your Third Eye is filmed in person, allowing for more engaging and authentic conversations. In each episode, Georgia and Mia invite a range of guests from fields such as science, music, arts, and technology to discuss the intersection of consciousness and their respective industries. These in-person discussions offer a fresh take on familiar topics, with practical insights for anyone looking to elevate their life.

(Photo: Channel Georgia Jean, guest Debbi Dachinger, and host/producer Mia Reitz.)

Intuition as a Tool for Resilience in Modern Times

In a world that feels increasingly chaotic, Spread Your Third Eye Podcast helps listeners reconnect with their inner peace and wisdom. The show emphasizes core practices such as heart-centering, grounding, and now-moment awareness. These techniques help listeners cut through the noise of external distractions and return to their true source of power. By tuning into their own intuition, individuals are better equipped to handle the stress and uncertainty of today’s world.

About Spread Your Third Eye Podcast

Spread Your Third Eye Podcast is an enlightening podcast hosted by Georgia Jean, a conscious channel, and Mia Reitz, a producer and entrepreneur. The show offers a unique perspective on consciousness, creativity, and personal empowerment. Through in-depth conversations with industry leaders and spiritual guides, the podcast helps listeners align with their inner wisdom, overcome obstacles, and thrive in all aspects of life.

Expansion through their InSYTE Group Trainings and Workshops

Synergizing the tools and techniques evolved from over 20 years of working with a broad base of clients, combined with a shared passion to have a bigger impact, Mia and Georgia are extending their Spread Your Third Eye brand into working directly with groups and organizations.

Citing the historical precedent of yoga’s growth from marginalized oddity to mainstream acceptance, Mia and Georgia see the future of both personal and collective wellbeing being bolstered through broader acceptance and implementation of intuitive practices. “Just like an individual can struggle with blockages, so can an entire organization or business. Once you understand how energy actually works it’s all very logical,” says Georgia “The same practices that would ignite a major breakthrough for an individual can equally be applied to any kind of system struggling with dysfunction.”

“Delivering breakthroughs through larger organizations can often positively impact many people. Mia adds “By having these conversations openly, we reduce judgment and normalize the concepts so everyone can benefit, not just the few. That’s the bigger mission of what the podcast is doing.”

About Georgia Jean

Georgia Jean is a conscious channel, bestselling author, and former stand-up comedian. With her extensive experience in energy healing and metaphysical teachings, Georgia has helped countless individuals overcome challenges and realize their highest potential. She is also the founder of Circle Evolution University, where she teaches powerful mind-body-energy connection techniques.

About Mia Reitz

Mia Reitz is the host and producer of Spread Your Third Eye Podcast. After experiencing transformative personal growth through her work with Georgia Jean, Mia became dedicated to sharing these powerful practices with others. As an entrepreneur, Mia’s journey of overcoming fear and embracing her intuitive abilities serves as an inspiration to listeners.

About Circle Evolution

Circle Evolution is a platform founded by Georgia Jean that offers spiritual guidance, energy healing, and personal empowerment programs. Through its offerings, Circle Evolution helps individuals connect with their highest self and navigate life’s challenges using energy-based practices.

