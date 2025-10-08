EPHYRA Secures $2M Strategic Investment at $100M Valuation

October 7, 2025 – EPHYRA , a pioneering AI-driven entertainment ecosystem, announced today that it has completed a $2 million strategic investment at a $100 million valuation.

The investment was made by Castrum Capital and TBV. Castrum Capital is one of Turkey’s leading Web3 venture funds, while TBV focuses on early-stage Web3 investments across Asia and North America.

The new funding will help EPHYRA further enhance its proprietary EPHYRA Cognitive Architecture (ECA), accelerating the development of AI autonomy, emotional modeling, and social interaction capabilities. It will also support preparations for the company’s upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE).

An EPHYRA Co-founder, said:

“The digital economy is reshaping the boundaries between content and social interaction. We will continue to explore the convergence of AI and Web3, making human warmth the foundation of next-generation digital entertainment. This investment marks both recognition of our long-term vision and a key milestone toward global expansion.”

Sidrevoc, CEO at Castrum Capital, commented:

“Innovation is where capital finds its best return. EPHYRA’s proprietary technology is redefining the future of interaction, aligning perfectly with our belief that investment drives innovation and innovation drives transformation. We see strong long-term potential in EPHYRA’s AI entertainment and virtual economy ecosystem.”

Co-founder at TBV, added:

“The intersection of Asia and North America is fostering the next wave of global technological innovation. We look forward to seeing EPHYRA emerge as a cornerstone of the Web3 entertainment landscape. Culture carries the moral power of economic progress—and even in the AI era, values and spirit remain essential.”

About EPHYRA

EPHYRA is an AI-powered entertainment ecosystem designed to redefine interactive experiences through its proprietary EPHYRA Cognitive Architecture (ECA). By transforming static NPCs into autonomous, emotionally aware AI Agents, EPHYRA builds the technical foundation for the next generation of immersive Web3 gaming and social worlds.

About Castrum Capital

Castrum Capital is Turkey’s leading crypto venture fund, focusing on blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 entertainment ecosystems. The firm operates investment and media divisions and regularly publishes industry research reports, such as the Castrum 2025 H1 Report.

About TBV

TBV is an early-stage Web3 venture capital firm specializing in opportunities across Asia and North America. The firm focuses on AI, on-chain entertainment, and blockchain infrastructure, bridging innovation and capital between Eastern and Western markets.