GoTranscript Launches Multilingual Meeting Bot with 140+ Language Support

GoTranscript today unveiled the GoTranscript Meeting Bot, an automatic assistant that joins your video calls to capture live transcripts and deliver structured notes across 140+ languages. Built for global teams, creators, and AI product groups, the bot is consent‑first and platform‑compliant, displaying the standard in‑meeting notifications required by Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet whenever recording/transcription begins.

“Meetings are where decisions happen-and where critical data is lost,” said Ernestas Duzinas, CEO of GoTranscript. “With our 140+‑language meeting bot and native‑speaker quality workflows, teams can turn conversations into accurate, compliant training data and ship better AI products faster.”

Why now

AI at work is mainstream: use of generative AI on the job nearly doubled in 2024, with ~75% of knowledge workers using it-and leaders looking for reliable, governed inputs. Meetings remain at post‑pandemic highs, making them a prime place to capture value.

Industry‑standard bot experience: modern assistants join meetings as participants via calendar invites or one‑click links (e.g., Fireflies, Otter), then record and transcribe with host consent-our bot follows that familiar pattern, reducing user friction.

What’s new (product highlights)

Auto‑join & live capture – Invite the bot to any scheduled call or enable calendar auto‑join. It appears as a named participant and starts capture only after platform consent flows trigger.

140+ languages & “long‑tail” coverage – From global majors to under‑served, high‑population languages, the bot supports 140+-a breadth that exceeds many AI meeting assistants.

Structured deliverables for AI – Receive a speaker‑labeled transcript, timestamps, and exportable files you can feed into downstream workflows (e.g., ASR evaluation, RAG corpora, fine‑tuning sets).

Privacy by design – No customer content is used to train AI models; data stays within the contracted scope. Hosting is on AWS with encryption at rest/in transit; GoTranscript is GDPR‑compliant and documents security controls publicly.

Consent, compliance & auditability – Aligns to meeting‑platform policies (recording/transcription notifications and consent prompts), helping customers meet internal governance and regional notice requirements.

How it works

Invite the bot to any Zoom/Teams/Meet session (or enable calendar auto‑join). Consent‑first start – participants see the platform’s recording/transcription notice before capture begins. Live view + after‑call packet – follow along live; after the meeting, receive searchable transcripts, highlights, and export options for your systems.

Built for global teams

Where many meeting assistants center on a handful of languages, GoTranscript’s new bot inherits the company’s 140+‑language footprint-supporting product, research, and customer calls across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, where multilingual adoption and hybrid collaboration are surging.

“As companies scale AI features and global customer engagement, they need accurate multilingual ground truth from everyday conversations,” Duzinas added. “Our meeting bot pairs consent‑first capture with the broadest language coverage we’ve ever offered-so your AI teams and creators aren’t limited by language.”

ABOUT GOTRANSCRIPT

GoTranscript provides professional human transcription, captioning, and AI data labeling in 140+ languages, with layered QA and enterprise security. The company’s Precisa quality system and consent‑first automation help organizations build accurate, compliant datasets from real‑world audio and video. Learn more at gotranscript.com.